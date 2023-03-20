The cost of buying a single-family rental property in Forsyth County has dropped over the past year, according to a first-quarter report released last week by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

The average price was $221,000 for a three-bedroom home that had served as a rental property, down 5.9% from $235,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

There were 591 homes sold in the five-county Winston-Salem MSA during the first quarter, down from 1,625 a year ago.

Those homes likely were owned either by individuals flipping a property or private-equity groups who have been acquired homes in the local market since the Great Recession of 2008-11.

The pattern for private-equity groups, such as American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes and Opendoor, is to buy multiple homes in a residential development. Many of those groups are backed by Wall Street financial firms.

By comparison, the average monthly rental cost on a three-bedroom home rose 0.5% year-over-year to $1,625.

Attom also determined that the average local wage is rising faster than the average home rental costs and average monthly mortgage costs.

For Guilford County, the cost of buying a single-family rental property rose 15.3% to $226,038. The average three-bedroom monthly rental cost was up 11% percent to $1,665.

“The broader housing market didn’t fare nearly as well in 2022 as it did in 2021," said said Rob Barber, chief executive of Attom.

"Prices finally hit the wall, at least temporarily. But that appears to be benefitting the growing number of investors around the U.S. who rent out single-family properties."

“Rents for single-family homes are growing while prices have flattened out, which has helped boost yields for landlords for the first time in at least several years.”

Barber said that additional existing home price declines “could cut both ways for landlords."

“They could raise yields even more, but also rekindle super-heated demand for home purchases, away from rentals.”

For Durham County, the cost of buying a single-family rental property fell 3.2% to $345,000. The average three-bedroom monthly rental cost was up 11.4% to $1,950.

For Mecklenburg County, the cost of buying a single-family rental property rose 2.9% to $386,000. The average three-bedroom monthly rental cost was up 9.2% to $1,950.

For Wake County, the cost of buying a single-family rental property dropped 2.7% to $430,000. The average three-bedroom monthly rental cost was up 3.8% to $1,900.