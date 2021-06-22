Countryside Villas apartment complex sells for $12.8 million to out-of-state group

Countryside Villas has joined an expanding list of Forsyth County apartment complexes that have been sold to out-of-state investment groups over the past four years.

The 142-unit complex at 5460 Countryside Drive in northeast Winston-Salem has been sold for $12.78 million, according to a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is Countryside Villas LLC of Jackson, N.Y.

The sellers are Countryside Associates Domestic Ltd. Partnership and JMB Shore Drive LLC.

At least 64 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $709.64 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The previous most recent apartment-complex sale was the Cider Hill apartment complex in Winston-Salem. The complex sold for $1.93 million to two High Point groups.

The most recent large-scale apartment complex sale occurred in April when the 82-unit The Gallery Lofts at 181 E. Sixth St. in Innovation Quarter was sold for the second time in less than seven years, this time for $18.86 million.