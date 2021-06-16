County tourism authority approves $4 million budget for Visit Winston-Salem

The Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority expressed confidence in the recovering hospitality sector by unanimously approving Wednesday a $4 million budget for Visit Winston-Salem for fiscal 2021-22.
The authority approved up to a combined $200,000 for 38 groups from the Visit Winston-Salem Convention & Sports Support initiative.
However, the authority chose not to offer Arts & Events marketing assistance for the second consecutive fiscal year.
The authority said it would dedicate those Arts & Events funds "to be invested in a more saturated marketing buy for advertising, promotional opportunities and enhanced public relations efforts."
The bulk of the TDA's funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.
The TDA's share of the hotel occupancy tax was $3.2 million in 2019-20 and $2.46 million in 2020-21. The TDA projects $3.1 million for 2021-22.
The TDA budget had risen every fiscal year from 2009-10 to 2019-20, but went through significant gyrations in the past two fiscal years.
It went from a record $4.85 million in fiscal 2019-20 to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's drastic impact on the local hospitality sector.
“Visit Winston-Salem’s budget, like many of our hospitality colleagues, was dealt a significant economic blow due to COVID-19," said Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem.
"As the vaccines rolled out in the first quarter of 2021, Winston-Salem’s hotel occupancy has consistently seen an uptick.
"While this newly approved budget is still below the pre-pandemic budget, we are optimistic the travel industry recovery will continue," Geiger said.
Visit Winston-Salem unveiled its 2021-2022 consumer marketing and sales plan with the tagline “Wait Lifted, Spirits Lifted.”
Geiger said the campaign is geared "to attract the pandemic-fatigued travelers who have a pent-up demand to travel."
“Timing is always key in marketing, but now more than ever it’s critical for Winston-Salem to be boldly marketed in an integrated and strategic way."
Geiger said the local hospitality sector should benefit from additional meeting space in Benton Convention Center and RISE, the new indoor, multi-use sports complex in Bermuda Run.
The Convention & Sports Support (CSS) funding is allocated to qualified organizations to offset expenses, such as convention center/facility rentals, convention shuttles and parking, and bid fees to pursue sporting events and tournaments.
Visit Winston-Salem has declined in recent years to identify groups receiving financial assistance or per-event funding totals, although it likely includes support for local youth sports events and the Winston-Salem Open.
Groups receiving CSS funds are expected to generate more than 37,500 hotel room nights with an estimated economic impact of $33 million.
Overall, the agency will again spend 8% of its budget on grants, as well as 8% on administrative costs.
It will dedicate $1.5 million to personnel expenses for its current 12 full-staff members, which is unchanged from fiscal 2020-21.
