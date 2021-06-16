County tourism authority approves $4 million budget for Visit Winston-Salem

The Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority expressed confidence in the recovering hospitality sector by unanimously approving Wednesday a $4 million budget for Visit Winston-Salem for fiscal 2021-22.

The authority approved up to a combined $200,000 for 38 groups from the Visit Winston-Salem Convention & Sports Support initiative.

However, the authority chose not to offer Arts & Events marketing assistance for the second consecutive fiscal year.

The authority said it would dedicate those Arts & Events funds "to be invested in a more saturated marketing buy for advertising, promotional opportunities and enhanced public relations efforts."

The bulk of the TDA's funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.

The TDA's share of the hotel occupancy tax was $3.2 million in 2019-20 and $2.46 million in 2020-21. The TDA projects $3.1 million for 2021-22.

The TDA budget had risen every fiscal year from 2009-10 to 2019-20, but went through significant gyrations in the past two fiscal years.