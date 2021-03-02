COVID-19 expenses, higher medical costs lead to 47% income decline for Blue Cross NC in 2020

A record level of expenses and patient claims, spurred primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. having another sizable drop in net income for fiscal 2020.
The insurer reported a 47% decline to $260.5 million even though total core operating revenues were at $9.9 billion for the third consecutive year.
The insurer said revenues "remained flat largely due to an Affordable Care Act rate decrease."
Blue Cross NC had a 28.1% decrease in fiscal 2019 net income.
By comparison, the insurer had net income of $684.6 million in 2018, $734 million in 2017, $185 million in 2016 and $500,000 in 2015. It reported a $50.6 million loss for 2014.
The insurer had $7.5 billion in insured claims and medical expenses for fiscal 2020, up from $7.3 billion in 2019 and $6.8 billion in 2018.
“While the pandemic dominated much of 2020, we were able to remain financially stable and act nimbly to ensure our members received the care they needed and lower premiums,” Mitch Perry, Blue Cross NC's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to make health care better, simpler and more affordable, and we did not let increased costs from the COVID-19 pandemic sideline that effort.”
As has been the case in previous years, some of the services driving higher medical costs included: injectable drugs and infusions; specialty drugs; and treatments for chronic conditions, such as hemophilia and anemia.
However, Blue Cross NC said it also had $200 million in COVID-19 related claims.
"While claims data shows an initial dip in claims from customers deferring care at the beginning of the pandemic, claims levels rebounded quickly by the summer, and were above normal levels by the fall," Blue Cross NC said.
"December saw the highest medical costs in a single month in Blue Cross NC’s history, and the company expects volatility could continue into 2021."
Another significant new expense was spending $76 million on telehealth services in 2020, up more than 7,500% over 2019. Blue Cross NC said the pandemic "is driving long-term changes in how doctors and patients use and value telehealth."
Blue Cross NC’s did not separate reporting of investment income in the 2020 and 2019 reports. Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
Membership increased by 50,000 to 3.86 million.
The insurer paid $544.6 million in federal, state and local taxes, up from $431.3 million in 2019.
The not-for-profit insurer, like many for-profit corporations, benefited from lower federal tax expenses from the federal tax-rate reform as it relates to revaluing its deferred tax assets and liabilities.
Blue Cross said that it has 5.38 months of funds in reserves. State law requires a minimum of three months and a maximum of six.
“While we are encouraged by recent COVID-19 trends, we expect the pandemic to cause continued uncertainty in 2021," Perry said.
