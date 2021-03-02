COVID-19 expenses, higher medical costs lead to 47% income decline for Blue Cross NC in 2020

As has been the case in previous years, some of the services driving higher medical costs included: injectable drugs and infusions; specialty drugs; and treatments for chronic conditions, such as hemophilia and anemia.

However, Blue Cross NC said it also had $200 million in COVID-19 related claims.

"While claims data shows an initial dip in claims from customers deferring care at the beginning of the pandemic, claims levels rebounded quickly by the summer, and were above normal levels by the fall," Blue Cross NC said.

"December saw the highest medical costs in a single month in Blue Cross NC’s history, and the company expects volatility could continue into 2021."

Another significant new expense was spending $76 million on telehealth services in 2020, up more than 7,500% over 2019. Blue Cross NC said the pandemic "is driving long-term changes in how doctors and patients use and value telehealth."

Blue Cross NC’s did not separate reporting of investment income in the 2020 and 2019 reports. Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.

Membership increased by 50,000 to 3.86 million.