COVID-19 shadow lingers over Triad economic progress in 2021

Still no escaping COVID-19

A full year of the COVID-19 pandemic has still not provided answers to many of the early questions about the impact on the economy. That’s particularly evident in discussions of the local and state unemployment rates.

After reaching in the summer of 2020 unemployment levels not seen since the 1970s, the jobless rate has been on a slow, steady decline from 7.3% in September 2020 to 3.9% in November 2021.

The November rate matched that of March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

Yet, as has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring. People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force was up just 0.1% in November 2021, or from 5.03 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 130,872 people listed as employed and 124,884 no longer listed as unemployed.