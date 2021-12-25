COVID-19 shadow lingers over Triad economic progress in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic, to no one’s surprise, remained at the top of the Winston-Salem Journal’s ranking of the Top 10 area business stories for the second consecutive year.
From supply-chain challenges and labor shortages to expiring federal unemployment-insurance benefits and restaurant closings, the ripples from COVID-19 continue to affect most people’s economic lives.
Yet, for 2021, there were glimmers of hope, glimpses of what a new normal may look like.
Even though the economic recovery in 2021 has been erratic, progress can be measured in several economic developments.
They include: another key occupant in the revitalized Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem; speculative buildings in Davie County attracting several promising tenants; and plans for the first Toyota Motor North America electric battery-manufacturing plant in the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
As has been the case in recent years, the Journal’s business-story rankings include both potential developments and actual transactions. We again put more emphasis on results than on possibilities.
However, the potential for landing a supersonic aircraft manufacturer at Piedmont Triad International Airport in 2022 with at least 1,750 jobs was enough to gain a prominent ranking.
Still no escaping COVID-19
A full year of the COVID-19 pandemic has still not provided answers to many of the early questions about the impact on the economy. That’s particularly evident in discussions of the local and state unemployment rates.
After reaching in the summer of 2020 unemployment levels not seen since the 1970s, the jobless rate has been on a slow, steady decline from 7.3% in September 2020 to 3.9% in November 2021.
The November rate matched that of March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Yet, as has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring. People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force was up just 0.1% in November 2021, or from 5.03 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 130,872 people listed as employed and 124,884 no longer listed as unemployed.
The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, available publicly to adults by spring 2021, bolstered confidence in a sustainable economic rebound.
Home-improvement stores picked up significant volumes of customers and sales from do-it-yourselfers having the time and the money to finally tackle indoor and outdoor projects.
As people, especially those fully vaccinated, began to feel more comfortable traveling, the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors began recovering at promising levels.
Yet, because of a continuing shortage of workers, many hotels, retail stores and restaurants maintained shorter business hours, if not keeping their doors closed for a day or two weekly, to give their overworked employees a small respite.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said that “aggregate production in the state is now above pre-pandemic levels.”
“Despite the new variant, there is on-going optimism about both the national and state economies,” Walden said.
Back to work?
One of the most prominent socioeconomic and political issues in North Carolina has been the return-to-work debate.
For much of the year, it centered on whether federal pandemic unemployment benefits kept the potential labor force at artificially low levels.
Federal pandemic unemployment compensation was a combined $11.5 million from April 2020 to Sept. 4, 2021.
By comparison, just more than $2 billion in regular state UI benefits have been paid during the pandemic.
North Carolina’s two U.S. GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on May 26 in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”
State Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said in June that he supported an early end to the federal benefits because he wanted to help break some individuals of the habit of drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said on Sept. 2 that “businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days.”
“The policy is no longer about compassion, but the practical realities of the needs of businesses.”
On Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
Since then, N.C. Commerce Department’s September through November state employment reports have found just a slight increase in the state’s labor force.
Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said that “if conservative claims that unemployment insurance was keeping people from working were right, (we) should have seen a wave of people returning to the labor market.”
“What we got instead was a trickle.”
The center said those reports indicate that “practical issues, like the delta variant, lack of affordable child care and transportation, continue to be the biggest barriers to a full recovery for North Carolina.”
An often-overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession of 2008-11.
Economic dry spell over?
In recent years, it’s been difficult for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to compete with the two economic juggernauts of Charlotte and the Triangle for projects yielding hundreds, or even thousands, of new jobs.
That’s why local economic and elected officials were heartened in 2021 with news that Nature’s Value Inc. would become the largest occupant of the revitalized Whitaker Park campus.
A 426,000-square-foot building within the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. complex will serve as Nature’s Value’s headquarters and manufacturing hub. The company paid $10.5 million for the property.
The company, a global contract vitamin and dietary-supplements manufacturer, committed Aug. 10 to the business park. It is relocating its headquarters from Coram, N.Y., as well as consolidating operations from Lexington.
Nature’s Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs at the Whitaker Park site, along with transferring about 80 existing jobs. It has pledged to spend $21.8 million on capital investments that include advanced manufacturing and testing equipment.
Eric Billings, the company’s controller, said the goal remains to begin production in early to mid-2023, but cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on sourcing raw materials and equipment could lead to a delay.
Riding, flying the future
The Triad’s investments in advanced manufacturing and infrastructure appear to be paying off with two potential transformative economic projects.
The first is Toyota Motor North America Inc.’s commitment to a $1.29 billion production plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty with 1,750 employees initially when production begins in 2025.
Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles in what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.
There’s also heightened optimism for a potential airplane manufacturing plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport — identified as Boom Supersonic in media reports and by local elected and economic officials — that could produce another 1,750 jobs and at least a $500 million capital investment between 2025 and 2029.
Even though the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was only a runner-up for the Toyota-Mazda joint-venture plant in January 2018, the area left a substantial impression on Toyota North America executives.
Toyota described the megasite as a “shovel-ready site featuring the ideal combination of strategic location, world-class workforce and unparalleled transportation infrastructure.”
A Boom decision could be made between January and March. If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin in 2022.
Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.” Overture is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.
Davie carving a niche
Davie County’s willingness in recent years to invest in a series of speculative buildings and suburban industrial parks paid off handsomely during 2021.
For example, the county spent $50 million on constructing three buildings of 420,660 square feet, 324,000 square feet and 176,018 square feet at a 73-acre former farmland site is at Interstate Drive and Gildan Drive in Mocksville, just off Interstate 40.
The industrial park gained this fall its first move-in tenant in Hayward Holdings, which makes pool equipment and associated automation systems.
Hayward aims to begin distribution operations soon in the 324,000-square-foot facility as part of a $25 million capital investment. It plans a full-production workforce of 200 at the Mocksville facility, with 50 new jobs, along with 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.
Hayward is the largest of seven economic-development announcements between July 8 and Oct. 1, representing a combined pledge of at least 388 jobs and a combined capital investment total of at least $97 million.
“Companies today are looking for a building shell that can be customized and up and running in 90 to 120 days,” said Terry Bralley, president of Davie Economic Development Commission,
“In today’s world of speed to market, communities without a building program can’t compete in our global marketplace.”
Retirement of a King
Kelly King retired on Sept. 13 — his 73rd birthday — after nearly 13 years as chief executive of BB&T Corp. and nearly two years in the same role with Truist Financial Corp.
King will remain executive chairman until he retires from that position on March 12. He is being replaced in both roles by Bill Rogers, the former SunTrust chairman and chief executive. King will remain on the board of directors until the end of 2023.
Although King’s office has been in Charlotte since Truist debuted in December 2019, he readily credits the 24 years spent in Winston-Salem for being among the most formative of his life.
King’s tenure running BB&T/Truist has seismic bookends, beginning during the heart of the Great Recession and ending in the COVID-19 pandemic. BB&T proved just one of three national or super-regional banks to be profitable every quarter from 2008 through 2011 when many peers had one or more eight-to-11-figure quarterly losses.
King acknowledges that smoothly completing the branch and operational consolidations of BB&T and SunTrust in 2022 will play a significant role in defining his CEO tenure and legacy.
Booming housing market
The Winston-Salem area’s single-family residential housing market is likely to close 2021 with sale prices at their highest level since 2003, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
The latest monthly transactions totals show the average home closing price in Forsyth was $278,091 in November and $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
That means the average home price has been above $240,000 for much of 2021.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago, even with a shrinking supply of existing single-family homes and a trend toward constructing more apartment complexes than residential developments.
There have been growing concerns that the rising sale prices are shrinking the pool of potential buyers, particularly young adults and those who can’t afford a 5% to 10% down payment amid tighter lending standards.
Speaking of apartment complexes, since 2018 there have been at least 82 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for a combined $886.72 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
That includes 33 transactions so far in 2021 with a combined value of $374 million.
Future of tobacco innovations
British American Tobacco Plc received in September a pivotal legal victory involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.
The U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC in connection with two BAT product patents.
The complaint, filed in April 2020, focused on three heat-not-burn technology patents held by BAT. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019.
As a result, PM USA has been barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products, as well as ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.
During the second quarter, PM USA expanded retail distribution of Marlboro HeatSticks into the Triad and other metro areas of North Carolina, as well as in northern Virginia and Georgia.
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, took a public-health approach to his criticism of the ITC decision.
“By potentially denying them the opportunity to switch to a harm reduction production IQOS, the real losers of this protracted court battle could end up being American adult smokers,” Conley said.
Meat and two veggies
The fate of K&W Cafeteria Inc., a staple of Southern comfort foods for 84 years, appeared somewhat brighter after the company’s Sept. 20 exit from Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection as a smaller restaurant chain.
After K&W failed to attract what it considered to be an adequate bid for the company’s assets in December 2020, its owners and management changed course with a reorganization plan it submitted on March 31.
A federal judge approved the plan, which called for keeping 14 of 18 stores open — including those on Healy Drive and on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem — while paying off the largest creditor Truist by July 1, 2022.
K&W president Dax Allred said in June that “although our geographic footprint has contracted, we look forward to operating K&W Cafeterias as a profitable, debt-free company going forward.”
A third hub for Novant
Novant Health Inc. completed the establishment of a third hub in North Carolina after paying $5.3 billion in January to purchase New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
The New Hanover system comprises 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant already operated Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia.
Novant has agreed to form at the New Hanover hospital its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school.
Novant supports the New Hanover hospital’s plans for a $210 million, 66-bed community hospital near the Pender County line.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
