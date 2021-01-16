COVID-19 vaccination appointments go quickly at Forsyth County Health Department, more upcoming

"Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled," the department said.

"Forsyth Public Health will announce when it is ready to start vaccinating those (65 to 74) in the coming weeks."

Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday that "it is top of mind to change as quickly as possible to go from vaccinating those ages 75 and older to those 65 and older."

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment.

"It’s important to either attend the appointment, or cancel at least two hours ahead of time, so staff can schedule someone else and no vaccine is wasted," the department said.

Call-in option still paused

Meanwhile, the department said call-in appointments remain halted for now.

The call-center phone line of 336-703-2018 was shut down temporarily on Jan. 7.

Swift said Thursday the department has received about 50,000 calls for the vaccination appointment slots.