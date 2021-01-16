COVID-19 vaccination appointments go quickly at Forsyth County Health Department, more upcoming

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health offered Saturday an online option for COVID-19 application appointments that opened and closed in a 7½-hour window.
The department issued a statement at 9:04 a.m. announcing the launch of the website — https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21690956 — as a second option for making an appointment just for individuals ages 75 and older, and health-care workers.
The department said at that time the website would take up to 2,300 appointments, with doses scheduled to be administered Wednesday through Jan. 23, "based on the amount of vaccine Forsyth Public Health has been allotted."
A second statement came out at 4:29 p.m., saying all of the 2,300 appointments had been filled, but with the caveat that "some slots may open again if individuals cancel or are found to be ineligible when staff checks their information."
"After those appointments are done, the website will temporarily close until Public Health is ready to schedule appointments for the next vaccine allotment. Vaccination appointments before Wednesday have already been booked."
The department stressed that online appointments won't be accepted for individuals ages 65 to 74, even though that age group was made eligible Thursday by the Cooper administration for vaccination providers that have the required supply.
"Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled," the department said.
"Forsyth Public Health will announce when it is ready to start vaccinating those (65 to 74) in the coming weeks."
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday that "it is top of mind to change as quickly as possible to go from vaccinating those ages 75 and older to those 65 and older."
The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment.
"It’s important to either attend the appointment, or cancel at least two hours ahead of time, so staff can schedule someone else and no vaccine is wasted," the department said.
Call-in option still paused
Meanwhile, the department said call-in appointments remain halted for now.
The call-center phone line of 336-703-2018 was shut down temporarily on Jan. 7.
Swift said Thursday the department has received about 50,000 calls for the vaccination appointment slots.
The department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."
The department said it will reopen registration options once it receives additional vaccine doses.
"Our team contacted every individual from the call log at least once. Some were called twice," deputy county manager Shontell Robinson said Saturday. "Many received an appointment.
"There were many duplicate numbers. Many individuals had already scheduled an appointment with us or the hospital systems. Some individuals didn’t answer."
The department said it has vaccinated about 6,000 individuals through Friday. It has set a daily goal of 500 to 550 vaccinations.
Mass-vaccination sites
There are three planned mass-vaccination sites for Forsyth, only one of which has been determined — the former Sears department store for Novant Health Inc. scheduled to open Jan. 25.
Atrium Health said Thursday it plans a mass-vaccination site in the Winston-Salem area through affiliate Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The county health department is requesting permission to use the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds with a potential start date of early February. Officials have said the department could provide up to 1,000 vaccinations a day at that site.
The local Atrium and Novant sites are part of separate 1-million-dose initiatives coordinated with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Novant and Wake Forest Baptist have said they are providing vaccine to individuals in their respective network systems as they become eligible in DHHS' vaccination format.
Novant did say that individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to access an appointment.
On Tuesday, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen told legislators that DHHS’ mass-vaccination effort at nine sites statewide has a combined goal of 45,500 shots per week.
Cohen said Thursday that some of the doses going to the mass-vaccination sites are being diverted from communities that either have had lower-than-expected demand for the vaccine, or are not being as efficient with providing vaccine shots.
“We want to determine how we can best support getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Cohen said.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Tuesday. The effort is part of the DHHS mass-vaccination initiative.
The vaccinations are appointment-only and for those ages 65 and older in the first subgroup of the state's Phase 1B vaccination plan. The groups project starting with a rate of 750 vaccinations per day.
The Forsyth and Guilford mass-vaccination sites are the only ones DHHS has planned for the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.
North Carolinians are not limited by their county of residence in getting the vaccine.
