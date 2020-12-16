COVID-19 vaccine by Reynolds subsidiary advances to clinical trial stage

A biopharmaceutical company owned by Reynolds American Inc. has gained Food and Drug Administration approval to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial stage in humans for a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Kentucky BioProcessing LLC, based on Owensboro, Ky., has been infecting fast-growing tobacco plants this year with a genetically modified coronavirus to see if the plants can produce antibodies for a possible vaccine.
A pre-clinical trial testing began in April and was expected to take two months.
British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds, said Wednesday the vaccine candidate was approved for its Investigational New Drug application.
Enrollment of about 180 adults is expected to begin shortly.
Reynolds bought certain assets and liabilities of Kentucky BioProcessing in January 2014. It has made limited public comment about the subsidiary’s operations.
Phase I trials are designed to determine the best dosage of a drug. If a drug is found to be safe enough for patients, it can be tested in a phase II clinical trial.
The clinical trial will involve dividing the 180 healthy adults into two cohorts, ages 18 to 49 and ages 50 to 70. Each group will be subdivided into low- and high-dose treatment groups, or a group that will receive a placebo.
Kentucky Bioprocessing projects getting results from the study by mid-2021.
“Kentucky Bioprocessing has spent nearly 15 years advancing genetic conjugation of complex antigens to the Tobacco Mosaic Virus, in order to create scalable biopharmaceutical solutions that could foster better access to vaccines around the world," Hugh Haydon, the subsidiary's founder and president, said in a statement.
“KBP’s adaptive and rapid-paced pharmaceutical production platforms could help us to combat global diseases at scale.”
One significant potential advantage for the Kentucky Bioprocessing vaccine is that it has the potential to be stable at room temperature, compared with ultra-cold settings for the Pfizer vaccine and freezing temperature for the potential Moderna vaccine.
There's also the potential for production of the vaccine’s active ingredients in about six weeks, compared with several months using conventional methods.
Research on similar plant-based technology also has moved into a human clinical trial for a potential seasonal flu vaccine.
"It is our unique plant-based vaccine technology, which acts as a fast, efficient host for the production of antigens for a variety of diseases, that has enabled us to make this progress and respond to the urgent global need for safe and effective treatments and vaccines," said Dr. David O’Reilly, BAT’s director of Scientific Research.
In 2015-16, Kentucky BioProcessing assisted Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. of San Diego with developing ZMapp, a drug that had limited success in treating the Ebola virus. Kentucky BioProcessing is a contract manufacturer for ZMapp.
ZMapp is a cocktail of three antibodies directed against the Zaire strain of Ebola virus responsible for the 2014 epidemic.
Tobacco leaves have had limited success with helping fight virus-based illnesses.
Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, said in August “tobacco is considered the ‘white rat’ of the plant world and probably the best plant for genetic manipulation ... better than, say, corn.”
“GMO tobacco is being grown in a number of tobacco states, not just by tobacco companies but also by pharmaceutical companies, etc.”
Analysts say there could be pushback from anti-tobacco advocates about a tobacco manufacturer playing a public-health role — similar to the reaction that greeted the idea cartridge-based electronic cigarettes could wean adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.
Haydon told Politico in February that “people can be cynical. But the fact is that we might be able to help.”
