COVID-19 vaccine by Reynolds subsidiary advances to clinical trial stage

Kentucky Bioprocessing projects getting results from the study by mid-2021.

“Kentucky Bioprocessing has spent nearly 15 years advancing genetic conjugation of complex antigens to the Tobacco Mosaic Virus, in order to create scalable biopharmaceutical solutions that could foster better access to vaccines around the world," Hugh Haydon, the subsidiary's founder and president, said in a statement.

“KBP’s adaptive and rapid-paced pharmaceutical production platforms could help us to combat global diseases at scale.”

One significant potential advantage for the Kentucky Bioprocessing vaccine is that it has the potential to be stable at room temperature, compared with ultra-cold settings for the Pfizer vaccine and freezing temperature for the potential Moderna vaccine.

There's also the potential for production of the vaccine’s active ingredients in about six weeks, compared with several months using conventional methods.

Research on similar plant-based technology also has moved into a human clinical trial for a potential seasonal flu vaccine.