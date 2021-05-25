 Skip to main content
Credit Karma plans 600-job expansion in Charlotte
Credit Karma plans 600-job expansion in Charlotte

Credit Karma, a personal finance technology company, said Tuesday it will add 600 new jobs in Charlotte and spend at least $13 million on capital investments.

The main project is adding a high-tech East Coast engineering hub. It opened its Charlotte campus in 2017.

Credit Karma is best known for providing more than 4 billion free credit scores to consumers. The company serves more than 110 million members globally for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), savings accounts and now checking accounts, both offered through banking partner MVB Bank Inc.

The new positions will include analysts, software engineers and management personnel with an average annual salary of $156,605. By comparison, Mecklenburg County’s overall average annual wage is $71,689.

The company has been made eligible for up to $20.31 million in performance-based incentives over a 12-year period.

