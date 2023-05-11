Officials with the Cugino Pizzeria restaurant chain have paid $1.55 million to purchase the historic former Salem Town Hall property in Old Salem.

The sale was completed May 4 with the deed filing posted Tuesday, according to the Forsyth County Register of Deeds.

The 0.16-acre property has a dual listed address of 50 Cemetery St. and 301 S. Liberty St. The property also served as a location for the Rough and Ready Fire Co.

The buyer is Cugino Properties LLC, which already operates the Cugino Forno’s location in downtown Winston-Salem restaurant at 486 N. Patterson Ave.

There also are locations in Clemmons and Greensboro in the Triad, as well as in Durham, Wilmington and Frederick, Md.

Officials with Cugino declined Wednesday to comment on their plans for the building.

The seller is Tango Properties LLC of Winston-Salem with Janet and Mark Shill as the organizing members.

The building was constructed in 1912 and served as Salem’s last municipal building before it merged with Winston in 1913.

The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Shills purchased the property in October 2015 for $570,000.

According to an October 2016 profile in the Winston-Salem Journal, the couple spent about a year renovating the building into a residence and office space for their business Intelligent Business Solutions. They said they had spent at least $650,000 on the renovations.

“When we bought the building, the shed space had been converted into offices, so it was just a series of hallways, doors and dropped ceilings,” Janet Shill said in October 2016.

“We knocked all of that out and took it back to its original beams and original roof.”

The couple said they purchased home furnishings and accessories to fit the theme of the time period of the building.

But, to keep the building from being stuck in the 1910s, they included some modern features, such as glass showers and a gas fireplace in a wall.

“We thought it would be more fun to have a mix of old and new,” Janet Shill said.

