The seller is Tango Properties LLC of Winston-Salem with Janet and Mark Shill as the organizing members.
The building was constructed in 1912 and served as Salem’s last municipal building before it merged with Winston in 1913.
The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Shills purchased the property in October 2015 for $570,000.
According to an October 2016 profile in the Winston-Salem Journal, the couple spent about a year renovating the building into a residence and office space for their business Intelligent Business Solutions. They said they had spent at least $650,000 on the renovations.
“When we bought the building, the shed space had been converted into offices, so it was just a series of hallways, doors and dropped ceilings,” Janet Shill said in October 2016.
“We knocked all of that out and took it back to its original beams and original roof.”
The couple said they purchased home furnishings and accessories to fit the theme of the time period of the building.
But, to keep the building from being stuck in the 1910s, they included some modern features, such as glass showers and a gas fireplace in a wall.
“We thought it would be more fun to have a mix of old and new,” Janet Shill said.
A Look Inside the Historic Salem Town Hall and Fire Station Renovation in 2016
The historic marker, arched doorway built for horse-drawn fire engines, and the name of the Rough & Ready Fire Company all reflect the history of the Salem Town Hall, reinforced by the old train depot reflected from across Liberty Street.