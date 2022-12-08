Culp achieves reduced financial goals, plans to close two U.S. plants

Culp Inc. reported Wednesday that it achieved reduced financial projections for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 which ended Oct. 30.

On Nov. 25, the High Point fabrics manufacturer disclosed projections of net sales of $58 million and an operating loss in the range of $11.7 million to $12.2 million.

Culp said net sales were $58.4 million and the operating loss was $11.9 million. Mattress fabrics sales were down 35.8% to $26.2 million, while upholstery fabrics dropped 4.5% to $32.1 million.

Culp projects third-quarter sales to be “moderately lower” than the second quarter and an operating loss “that is meaningfully lower” than the second quarter, but still higher than the $4.7 million operating loss for the first quarter.

In September, Culp said it would consolidate its domestic mattress cover cut-and-sew operation from a leased location in High Point to a company-owned Home Fabrics unit facility in the Stokes Hill area of Stokesdale.

On Wednesday, Culp said it plans to close two unidentified U.S. facilities associated with the cut-and-sew business, which is expected to be completed during the third quarter.