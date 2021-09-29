 Skip to main content
Culp elects three new board members
Culp Inc., based in High Point, announced Wednesday its board of directors has elected John Baugh, Kimberly Gatling and Jonathan Kelly as independent members.

Baugh is vice president of investor relations at PROG Holdings Inc., a publicly traded fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Gatling has been a partner at Fox Rothschild since 2008 and has served as the chief diversity and inclusion officer for all the firm’s 27 offices since 2020. She is the incoming chairwoman of the Cone Health Foundation’s board, serves as an associate director for Truliant Federal Credit Union and is a trustee for N.C. A&T State University.

Kelly is founder and chief executive of Asymmetric Holdings Worldwide, a North Carolina-based investment holding company focused on investment strategy and capital allocation.

