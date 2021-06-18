Culp finishes fiscal 2021 with $3.22 million profit

Culp Inc. reported this week having $3.22 million in net income for fiscal 2021 that ended May 2.
The High Point fabrics manufacturer had a $28.7 million loss in fiscal 2020, which reflected lost revenue from the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic and a $13.7 million asset impairment charge.
Diluted earnings were 26 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.32 in fiscal 2020.
Sales for fiscal 2021 were up 17% to $299.7 million, including a 20% increase for mattress fabrics and 14% for upholstery fabrics.
Culp’s board of directors declared an 11-cent quarterly dividend, payable July 16 to shareholders registered as of July 9.
Although the board reinstated Culp’s share-repurchase plan on March 2, there were no share repurchases during the fourth quarter. About $5 million remain in the program.
Richard Craver
