 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culp finishes fiscal 2021 with $3.22 million profit
0 Comments

Culp finishes fiscal 2021 with $3.22 million profit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Culp Inc. reported this week having $3.22 million in net income for fiscal 2021 that ended May 2.

The High Point fabrics manufacturer had a $28.7 million loss in fiscal 2020, which reflected lost revenue from the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic and a $13.7 million asset impairment charge.

Diluted earnings were 26 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.32 in fiscal 2020.

Sales for fiscal 2021 were up 17% to $299.7 million, including a 20% increase for mattress fabrics and 14% for upholstery fabrics.

Culp’s board of directors declared an 11-cent quarterly dividend, payable July 16 to shareholders registered as of July 9.

Although the board reinstated Culp’s share-repurchase plan on March 2, there were no share repurchases during the fourth quarter. About $5 million remain in the program.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News