Culp reports $5.7 million loss for first quarter 2023

A 24.4% decline in sales led to a $5.7 million loss for Culp Inc. in its first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended July 31. The High Point fabrics manufacturer had net income of $2.25 million a year ago.

Culp reported a 47-cent earnings loss compared with diluted earnings of 18 cents.

Sales were at $62.6 million, with mattress fabrics down 31.8% to $29.4 million and upholstery fabrics down 18.9% to $33.2 million.

The manufacturer said the first quarter was affected by “a convergence of headwinds, including significant inflationary pressures impacting consumer spending, high inventory levels at manufacturers and retailers, a challenging labor market, and other macroeconomic uncertainties.”

Culp said those conditions “are likely to continue pressuring results through at least the third quarter.” As a result, the manufacturer is providing just second-quarter financial guidance of net sales being slightly down as compared with the first quarter.

Culp separately announced that Tempur + Sealy International executive Tommy Bruno has been hired as executive vice president of Culp Home Fashions, effective Tuesday. Bruno is expected to take over as division president on Jan. 1 following the Dec. 31 retirement of Sandy Brown after 39 years with Culp.