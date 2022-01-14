 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culp’s performance fabrics placed on Smith Center seating
Culp Inc. has placed its LiveSmart performance fabrics on the nearly 10,000 lower-level and mezzanine Carolina blue seats at the Smith Center at UNC Chapel Hill.

Recovered seating in UNC Chapel Hill Dean Dome

Recovered seating in UNC Chapel Hill's Smith Center.

The project began in March and was completed in October.

The project represents a collaboration inspired by a conversation between company officials and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham, as well as to honor the late Rob Culp, co-founder of Culp involving his alma mater.

Cunningham had mentioned to Iv Culp, the company’s president and chief executive, that it bothered him to see how dirty the seats were getting.

Culp offered to provide the LiveSmart fabric, which is moisture repellent, stain resistant, fade resistant and heavy duty.

Culp donated the fabric for the project, while the Culp family paid for the labor needed to install the new seat cushions.

Iv Culp

Iv Culp

