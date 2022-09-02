Culp shifting fabrics production to Stokesdale

Culp Inc. said Thursday it plans to consolidate its domestic mattress cover cut and sew operation during the second quarter from its current leased location in High Point to a company-owned Home Fabrics unit facility in the Stokes Hill area of Stokesdale.

Chief executive IV Culp disclosed the plans during a first-quarter 2023 earnings conference call with analysts. The Stokes Hill facility is about 30 minutes away from Stokesdale.

Culp said the Home Fabrics cut and sew platform ‘is an important part of our strategic direction and we have an unparalleled service model with onshore, near-shore and offshore capabilities.”

“This relocation … will improve efficiency and will further complement our growing and well-received Haiti near-shore operation.”

Culp said the production shift is “going to limit some freight, we're going to be much closer to the fabric production. It's going to allow some cross-training of associates. Just there's a lot of built-in efficiency and built-in nuance and speed-to-market that's very positive for this move.”

The manufacturer cautioned “we will also continue to make workforce adjustments across our fabric and cover platforms to align with demand conditions.”