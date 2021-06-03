Culp, Unifi combine on cooling mattress fabrics with Repreve yarn

Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc. have timed the launch of their latest fabrics collaboration for the spring High Point Market that officially begins Saturday.

High Point-based Culp and Greensboro-based Unifi are unveiling ChillSense, Culp Home Fashions’ new line of mattress fabrics.

About 30% of the fabrics are sourced from Unifi's Repreve polyester yarn. Repreve is made from chips that come mainly from recycled plastic bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn.

The manufacturers said that ChillSense has been designed "to answer consumer demand for cooling performance while keeping sustainability features top of mind."

The ChillSense fibers are made to transfer heat from the body to the fabric more quickly, creating a cool sensation to the touch.

“The cooling technology is inherent within the yarn, not requiring the addition of chemicals,” said Jeff Veach, vice president of sales and marketing for Culp Home Fashions.

Another Culp-Unifi collaboration with Repreve is Culp’s LiveSmart Evolve fabric line that debuted in 2019 for upholstery and mattress products.

Like ChillSense, the LiveSmart Evolve fabrics are made up of at least 30% Repreve yarn.