Culp, Unifi combine on cooling mattress fabrics with Repreve yarn

Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc. have timed the launch of their latest fabrics collaboration for the spring High Point Market that officially begins Saturday.
High Point-based Culp and Greensboro-based Unifi are unveiling ChillSense, Culp Home Fashions’ new line of mattress fabrics.
About 30% of the fabrics are sourced from Unifi's Repreve polyester yarn. Repreve is made from chips that come mainly from recycled plastic bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn.
The manufacturers said that ChillSense has been designed "to answer consumer demand for cooling performance while keeping sustainability features top of mind."
The ChillSense fibers are made to transfer heat from the body to the fabric more quickly, creating a cool sensation to the touch.
“The cooling technology is inherent within the yarn, not requiring the addition of chemicals,” said Jeff Veach, vice president of sales and marketing for Culp Home Fashions.
Another Culp-Unifi collaboration with Repreve is Culp’s LiveSmart Evolve fabric line that debuted in 2019 for upholstery and mattress products.
Like ChillSense, the LiveSmart Evolve fabrics are made up of at least 30% Repreve yarn.
Culp said the LiveSmart Evolve fabric line has served to divert more than 63 million plastic bottles from landfills.
The line is marketed not only for its stain-resistance features, but also “for bettering the planet and offering environmentally conscious consumers the ability to be a part of positive change to conserve natural resources.”
The manufacturers are major employers in the Triad.
Culp has an overall workforce of 1,325 that includes operations in Stokesdale.
Unifi has about 2,500 employees, including about 1,330 at its Yadkinville production plant, where it remains in hiring mode, and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Overall, Unifi has exceeded the 20 billion plastic bottles threshold used in Repreve fibers for new apparel and in automotive, footwear, home goods, outdoor and other consumer products.
Repreve materials have been used in performance products for customers that include Ford, The North Face, Nike, Haggar, Quiksilver, Volcom and Patagonia.
The yarns have represented about one-third of Unifi’s quarterly and annual sales in recent years.
