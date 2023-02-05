The combining of a Winston-Salem and New Jersey architectural firm may not appear to be a likely cultural fit on the surface.

However, the top officials with Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects PA and Michael Graves Architecture of Princeton, N.J., insist that there are pertinent similarities between the two firms, which both have a long history.

The firms announced the transaction last week. The new name for the Winston-Salem firm is Walter Robbs Architects PA, a Michael Graves Co.

In March, Walter Robbs named Ken McDaniel as its president, succeeding L. Wesley Curtis Jr. at the helm of the 57-year-old regional architectural, planning and interior-design firm. Curtis moved to chairman.

Under the new company structure, Curtis, McDaniel and Matt Messick will serve as principals.

Joe Furey, Michael Graves’ president and chief executive, will oversee the integration.

Recently, Furey and McDaniel took time to talk about the merger and future plans. An edited version follows.

Why does this combination make sense for both firms?

Furey: “We gain a deeper level of expertise in two sectors we practice in (K-12 and higher education), and are able to expand our expertise in the design of sports facilities.

“We also gain the opportunity to serve more clients in the North Carolina market.

“Most importantly, we gain people, including partners who possess invaluable knowledge to add to MG’s talent and portfolio. The combination of businesses, which is a merger of operations, will enable us to leverage the strengths of each to offer more to our clients.”

How did this acquisition come about in terms of timing and negotiations, and who approached who in making it happen? How important was it to keep the Walter Robbs partners on board?

Furey: “(Michael Graves) works with a small group of consultants who present us with opportunities. We are very selective in the firms we consider.

“Some of the considerations include portfolio, staff expertise, cultural fit, and perhaps most importantly, a group of partners who will remain within the company and retain equity.

“(Michael Graves) is building the firm through strategic acquisitions, but we only consider these to be strategic when we gain partners who we see with us for the long term.

“So, for (Michael Graves), it was not only important for the Walter Robbs partners to stay, it was a condition of the deal.”

From the Walter Robbs perspective, what can MG provide that the firm couldn’t handle on its own? Is it a matter of economies of scale, new/better access to expertise in your niches, etc.?

McDaniel: “There are a number of things that (Michael Graves) brings to the table that we are excited about.

“Walter Robbs’ staff will benefit from the new peer relationships and expanded collaboration opportunities within each discipline of the firm.

“Furthermore, the multiple office locations, alongside MG’s nationwide brand recognition, will bring about new opportunities for recruitment on a national level, as well as to grow our team here at home in North Carolina.”

The same question from the MG perspective in terms of what Walter Robbs brings to the larger firm?

Furey: “Walter Robbs was established in 1965 and has a reputation for excellence.

“Similarly, MG has also been in business for nearly 60 years.

“So, MG gains that depth, history, portfolio and a great group of people who we genuinely align with in terms of our core values of teamwork, ingenuity, integrity, commitment and empathy.”

Are there examples of local projects that the new Walter Robbs will be able to take on by being a part of MG?

McDaniel: “At the moment, we have a number of larger-scale projects in our established service areas and market sectors in the pipeline. The combination of our two firms brings additional project type expertise in planning and workplace design, which we are excited about down the line. We are also looking forward to providing expanded services to our existing clients and to continuing to strengthen those relationships.”

How will Winston-Salem and the Triad play a role in the expanded MG firm? Will it serve as an entrance point into North Carolina and the Southeast, or primarily locally focused?

Furey: “Going forward, the (Michael Graves) strategic plan includes expanding our geographic footprint nationally, while simultaneously building our team and portfolio with the expertise needed to grow in the many markets we serve.

“We qualify each acquisition initially for well-run companies, with great people and design, resulting in one, stronger, integrated company. Additionally, as we enter a new market, we do consider the initial acquisition as a platform for expansion.

“In this case, we see the opportunity to leverage the experience at Walter Robbs, and grow that team as (Michael Graves) grows.

“Having a strong, Southeast-based partner like Walter Robbs will allow us to strengthen our relationships in this market.

“Furthermore, joining (Michael Graves) provides Walter Robbs a platform to take our design expertise to a national level.”

In a tangential question for Walter Robbs, how will the new historic downtown Winston-Salem district generate business for the firm and who are the likely clients?

McDaniel: “We are looking forward to seeing if the new district generates new interest in more projects of all types in the center of downtown Winston-Salem. For our part, our expanded historic preservation expertise will hopefully allow us to serve more clients who seek to develop projects in this type of historic district.”