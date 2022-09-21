Cummins business unit expanding in Fletcher

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit of Cummins, said Wednesday it will add 40 jobs as part of a $17 million capital investment into expanding its manufacturing plant near Fletcher.

Meritor was recently acquired by Cummins, a global power and technology leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions.

The Fletcher facility is Cummins-Meritor’s largest North American manufacturing site, producing 70% of the nation’s class-8 axles and components for major customers, including Volvo, Mack, Freightliner, Peterbilt and Thomas Built Buses.

The new positions include machinists, assembly and welding technicians.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

Cummings and Meritor also have plants in Forest City, Laurinburg, Morganton and Rocky Mount.