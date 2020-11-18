Customer satisfaction with financial institutions and insurers wanes during 2020

The Wells Fargo customer fraudulent account scandal that began in September 2016 continues to shadow the bank. Its score dropped from 76 to 75, which was tied with Bank of America for third among the four national banks.

In August 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed there were at least 3.53 million accounts affected by the scandal, up from the 2.1 million announced in September 2016 when the fraudulent activities were acknowledged.

"Wells Fargo has ranked last for satisfaction among national banks for four straight years," according to the report.

"On the other hand, Wells Fargo shows considerably less erosion in its customer experience than the other large banks. In fact, Wells Fargo even manages to improve the competitiveness of its interest rates this year, according to its customers."

Wells Fargo said in a statement that "we strive to learn from all customer experience surveys, and we are very focused on enhancing all areas of our customers’ experience. Our work continues as we make improvements to deliver the best experience, service, and advice to our customers."

The BB&T Corp. brand of Truist went from being ranked first among the super-regional banks with an 80 score in 2019 to a 76 score and a four-way tie for second place behind Capital One's 77 score.