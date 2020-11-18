Customer satisfaction with financial institutions and insurers wanes during 2020

Consumer satisfaction with financial institutions large and small slipped again during 2020, according to a national survey released Wednesday.
The annual American Customer Satisfaction Index found that the three bank sub-categories and credit unions all experienced declines.
The index has been measuring customer satisfaction with banks since 1995 and with credit unions since 2008. Officials surveyed 44,442 customers between Oct. 9, 2019, and Sept. 25, 2020.
Banks overall scored 78 out of 100, down from 80 in 2019 and 81 in 2018. Credit unions as a whole went from 79 in 2019 to 77 in 2020.
"Americans find little to be satisfied with when it comes to financial services," according to index officials.
"Not a single industry escapes the downturn, and all told, nearly 90% of individual firms measured in the finance and insurance sector posted (index) losses in 2020."
“Overlapping roughly half of the interview period, COVID-19 upended business as usual for these sectors," said David VanAmburg, the index's managing director.
"However, the virus is not entirely responsible for the wave of dissatisfaction. Instead, it amplified trends already present."
Chris Murray, Truliant's senior vice president for member experience and operations, said in response to the index that it is "not reflective of our internal measurements."
“We’ve seen big gains in online banking and mobile app use this year. We added convenience to digital payments and mobile check deposit. We launched a new website this fall with a mobile first design.
"These and other improvements, like instant issuance for cards in our branches, are priority areas where our members have asked us to add convenience and we’ve responded," Murray said.
In the three bank sub-categories, regional and community banks dropped from an 83 score to 81.
The four national banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co. — went from an average of 78 to 76.
The average of the nation's 10 super-regional banks, including Truist Financial Corp., US Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group, fell from 78 to 75.
"The startling pattern for 2020 is the relentless wave of dissatisfaction — across both bank categories and individual firms," according to the index report.
"All institutions, both large and small, show some erosion in customer satisfaction, making the decline an industrywide phenomenon."
When it came to super-regional banks, index officials said that "lacking both the massive resources of national banks, as well as the close connections to local communities of smaller institutions, (they) may be struggling to find the right combination of digital and human resources to please customers."
The Wells Fargo customer fraudulent account scandal that began in September 2016 continues to shadow the bank. Its score dropped from 76 to 75, which was tied with Bank of America for third among the four national banks.
In August 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed there were at least 3.53 million accounts affected by the scandal, up from the 2.1 million announced in September 2016 when the fraudulent activities were acknowledged.
"Wells Fargo has ranked last for satisfaction among national banks for four straight years," according to the report.
"On the other hand, Wells Fargo shows considerably less erosion in its customer experience than the other large banks. In fact, Wells Fargo even manages to improve the competitiveness of its interest rates this year, according to its customers."
Wells Fargo said in a statement that "we strive to learn from all customer experience surveys, and we are very focused on enhancing all areas of our customers’ experience. Our work continues as we make improvements to deliver the best experience, service, and advice to our customers."
The BB&T Corp. brand of Truist went from being ranked first among the super-regional banks with an 80 score in 2019 to a 76 score and a four-way tie for second place behind Capital One's 77 score.
The SunTrust Banks Inc. brand of Truist was in a three-way tie for sixth at 75, down one from 2019.
"Customer satisfaction with BB&T has already weakened by 5%, bringing the brand more in-line with the lower-scoring SunTrust," according to the report.
The index determined that customer satisfaction with property and casualty insurance dropped from an average 79 score in 2019 to 78 in 2020.
State Farm had the highest rating of the eight insurers surveyed at 79, down two from 2019. GEICO and Nationwide tied for second at 78.
The overall score for life insurers was 78, down from 80 in 2019. The category was led by Mutual of Omaha at 79, and Allstate, MetLife and State Farm at 78.
Health insurers were at 72, down from 74 in 2019.
Humana led the category at 75, followed by Kaiser Permanente at 73, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield and UnitedHealth at 72.
