Customers of Lindberg firms can withdraw money from annuities.

A Wake County Superior Court judge issued an order Friday that allows state Department of Insurance to offer customers of two insurance companies a one-time option for a limited partial withdrawal of funds from annuity contracts.
The insurers — Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co. — are tied to principal owner Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.
The companies were placed in rehabilitation in 2019 under a consent order with Lindberg, who is in federal prison serving a seven-year sentence for trying to bribe Causey.
An annuity typically is defined as a type of policy issued by an insurance company designed to accept and grow funds, and upon annuitization, create a stream of income or payments.
The moratorium on withdrawing funds is common when insurance companies are placed in rehabilitation to help improve their financial stability.
The limited moratorium modification works as follows:
* Annuity contract owners with a current account value of less than $1,000 will receive the entire account value unless the contract owner opts out and elects to retain their annuity with the company.
* Annuity contract owners with a current account value of $1,000 or greater have the option to withdraw 10% of the account value, up to a total maximum of $15,000 per contract owner.
Withdrawals cannot involve the transfer or exchange of funds to another carrier.
It also does not include certain minimal face value annuities, or the cash value of any life policy, as any life policy remain in force. The total distributable value to annuity contract owners is $208 million.
The insurance companies have partnered with Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC as the administrator for this process. Each letter will provide instructions on how annuity contract owners should submit their request.
For additional information, contact KCC at 1-844-926-1524.
