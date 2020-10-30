Customers of Lindberg firms can withdraw money from annuities.

A Wake County Superior Court judge issued an order Friday that allows state Department of Insurance to offer customers of two insurance companies a one-time option for a limited partial withdrawal of funds from annuity contracts.

The insurers — Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co. — are tied to principal owner Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.

The companies were placed in rehabilitation in 2019 under a consent order with Lindberg, who is in federal prison serving a seven-year sentence for trying to bribe Causey.

An annuity typically is defined as a type of policy issued by an insurance company designed to accept and grow funds, and upon annuitization, create a stream of income or payments.

The moratorium on withdrawing funds is common when insurance companies are placed in rehabilitation to help improve their financial stability.

The limited moratorium modification works as follows:

* Annuity contract owners with a current account value of less than $1,000 will receive the entire account value unless the contract owner opts out and elects to retain their annuity with the company.