D.A. Davidson opens Triad wealth-management offices

D.A. Davidson & Co. has opened a wealth-management office in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, operating under the High Meadows Wealth Management branding.

The offices are located at 370 Knollwood St., Suite 300, in Winston-Salem, and 717 Valley Road St., Suite 200, in Greensboro.

The offices will be operated by financial advisers and portfolio managers Hilary Kosloske and Rick Class.

Both previously worked for Truist Financial Corp. The company said they have a combined $456 million of assets under management.

“As we continue to grow, we view the Triad region as an area of opportunity and found a remarkable cultural fit with these financial professionals," said Michael Purpura, president of wealth management at D.A. Davidson.