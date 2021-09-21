D.R. Horton affiliate pays $4.46 million for Forsyth tract

An affiliate of D.R. Horton Inc. has paid $4.46 million for a combined 47.13 acres in Kernersville, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The vacant tract is at 1137 Glennview Drive. There are plans for a 267-unit townhouse project on the property, which is near Union Cross Road and Interstate 40.
The seller is Glennview 275 LLC of Greensboro.
In March, Glennview paid $2.98 million for the property. The sellers at that time were the co-trustees of the Edith S. Blackburn Family Trust.
Richard Craver
