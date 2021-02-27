Daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend below 100; no new related deaths in county

There have been 80,190 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 48,931 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.8% of county residents, and 31,239 receiving both doses, or 8.2%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Thursday that as of Tuesday about 49.2% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 43.4% of those ages 65 to 74, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 8.7% of those ages 25 to 49.

For second doses, about 33% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 21.5% of those ages 65 to 74, 5.9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 6.4% of those ages 25 to 49.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health began providing Thursday a round of first doses to Group Three teachers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on local vaccine allocation from DHHS.

WS/FCS employees were most of the 1,500 scheduled appointments at the mass vaccination site on Saturday, county officials said.