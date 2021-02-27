 Skip to main content
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend below 100; no new related deaths in county
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend below 100; no new related deaths in county

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continues to trend below the 100 mark, along with no additional related deaths for the third consecutive day, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.

There were 92 new cases listed for Forsyth for an overall total of 31,739.

The daily case count has been below 100 for six of the past eight days.

The Forsyth death toll from the pandemic is at 345, including 67 during February, which makes it the deadliest month for the pandemic.

However, having no reported related deaths between Thursday and Saturday represents the first such three-day period since Jan. 10-12.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Statewide

Statewide, the numbers continued a downward trend in many of the key statewide COVID-19 metrics.

DHHS reported 2,643 new cases Saturday for an overall total of 858,548. North Carolina reached a three-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases with 2,133 reported Monday.

DHHS reported 26 COVID-19 deaths statewide. The overall death toll is 11,212.

The state’s positive test rate was at 5.4% out of 67,360 tests conducted Thursday.

The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Tuesday was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 5.7% out of about 1,750 tests conducted Thursday

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 1,414 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Saturday, down 51 from Friday.

Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,395 on Nov. 15. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 30 of the last 33 days.

The 17-county Triad region reported 326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Saturday, down 20 from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.

According to the Forsyth Department of Public Health, as of Feb. 20, 69 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Forsyth or Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.

Vaccinations

As of Friday, more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 2.12 million by medical providers and 199,814 in long-term care centers.

There have been 80,190 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 48,931 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.8% of county residents, and 31,239 receiving both doses, or 8.2%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Thursday that as of Tuesday about 49.2% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 43.4% of those ages 65 to 74, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 8.7% of those ages 25 to 49.

For second doses, about 33% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 21.5% of those ages 65 to 74, 5.9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 6.4% of those ages 25 to 49.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health began providing Thursday a round of first doses to Group Three teachers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on local vaccine allocation from DHHS.

WS/FCS employees were most of the 1,500 scheduled appointments at the mass vaccination site on Saturday, county officials said.

The health department, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are contributing vaccine for the fairgrounds allocation.

Novant could receive Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as early as next week if the one-dose vaccine gains emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as early as Friday.

Novant said initially, the vaccine choice will come down to the weekly allocation from DHHS and what it receives from federal supplies.

Triad, Northwest N.C. metrics

As of noon. Saturday, there have been at least 152,298 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 17.7% of statewide cases. There have been 1,907 reported deaths, representing 17% of statewide total.

The case breakdown:

• Alamance: 15,690

• Alleghany: 909

• Ashe: 1,869

• Davidson: 14,593

• Davie: 3,530

• Forsyth: 31,739

• Guilford: 39,769

• Randolph: 13,176

• Rockingham: 6,823

• Stokes: 3,649

• Surry: 7,368

• Watauga: 3,932

• Wilkes: 5,982

• Yadkin: 3,629

The breakdown for deaths is:

• Guilford: 552

• Forsyth: 345

• Alamance: 223

• Randolph: 200

• Davidson: 156

• Surry: 140

• Wilkes: 103

• Stokes: 66

• Rockingham: 61

• Yadkin: 45

• Ashe: 40

• Watauga: 29

• Davie: 28

• Alleghany: 4

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

The first subgroup of Group Three — preK-12 teachers, other education staff and child-care personnel — became eligible for their first vaccine dose on Feb. 24.

Local and staff health officials caution there is expected to be limited doses for those individuals at first because of limited overall vaccine supply in North Carolina.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

People can set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Novant is encouraging individuals under age 65, particularly those in Group Three, to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Teachers, other education personnel and child-care providers in the first Group Three subgroup can get their vaccines through Walgreens beginning Feb. 25.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. March 2, March 9, March 16 and March 23.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

