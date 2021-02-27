Daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend below 100; no new related deaths in county

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continues to trend below the 100 mark, along with no additional related deaths for the third consecutive day, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
There were 92 new cases listed for Forsyth for an overall total of 31,739.
The daily case count has been below 100 for six of the past eight days.
The Forsyth death toll from the pandemic is at 345, including 67 during February, which makes it the deadliest month for the pandemic.
However, having no reported related deaths between Thursday and Saturday represents the first such three-day period since Jan. 10-12.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide
Statewide, the numbers continued a downward trend in many of the key statewide COVID-19 metrics.
DHHS reported 2,643 new cases Saturday for an overall total of 858,548. North Carolina reached a three-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases with 2,133 reported Monday.
DHHS reported 26 COVID-19 deaths statewide. The overall death toll is 11,212.
The state’s positive test rate was at 5.4% out of 67,360 tests conducted Thursday.
The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Tuesday was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 5.7% out of about 1,750 tests conducted Thursday
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,414 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Saturday, down 51 from Friday.
Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,395 on Nov. 15. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 30 of the last 33 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Saturday, down 20 from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.
According to the Forsyth Department of Public Health, as of Feb. 20, 69 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Forsyth or Wake Forest Baptist medical centers.
Vaccinations
As of Friday, more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 2.12 million by medical providers and 199,814 in long-term care centers.
There have been 80,190 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 48,931 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.8% of county residents, and 31,239 receiving both doses, or 8.2%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Thursday that as of Tuesday about 49.2% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 43.4% of those ages 65 to 74, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 8.7% of those ages 25 to 49.
For second doses, about 33% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 21.5% of those ages 65 to 74, 5.9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 6.4% of those ages 25 to 49.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health began providing Thursday a round of first doses to Group Three teachers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on local vaccine allocation from DHHS.
WS/FCS employees were most of the 1,500 scheduled appointments at the mass vaccination site on Saturday, county officials said.
The health department, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are contributing vaccine for the fairgrounds allocation.
Novant could receive Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as early as next week if the one-dose vaccine gains emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as early as Friday.
Novant said initially, the vaccine choice will come down to the weekly allocation from DHHS and what it receives from federal supplies.
