Daily initial unemployment claims remain on downward track

They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden. Biden included in his COVID-19 relief plan, unveiled Jan. 14, increasing the weekly benefit amount from $300 to $400.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption, FPUC has paid about $270 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

North Carolina is at $9.62 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.

After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $1.46 billion since Oct. 1.

New unemployment benefit claims in North Carolina can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. Before Jan. 3, 12 was the maximum number of regular state UI benefit weeks.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.83 billion, with only about $120 million being paid out since Oct. 1. Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

