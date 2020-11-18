Daily unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in N.C.

Initial and re-filed state and federal unemployment benefit claims remained on a downward trend in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday.
There were 6,892 claims filed Tuesday. The seven-day range is 2,302 to 9,943.
Since mid-March, 1.35 million North Carolinians have filed a state and/or federal jobless claim. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30, while the low has been 2,025 on Nov. 7.
The total number of filed claims is at 2.77 million since mid-April.
About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
North Carolina is at the $8.7 billion mark for state and federal UI payments during the pandemic.
The payments feature two state and five federal programs, of which the largest — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26.
Of the remaining six programs, four remain active on a daily basis, while the other two have had payments slow drastically in recent weeks.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $79.1 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26. The average N.C. unemployment claimant received $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week boosts the payment by 18%.
The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the PEUC program had paid $670.9 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $650.6 million.
The extended benefits program has paid out $149.5 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.76 billion with only about $70 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The federal payments include $584.1 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $13.5 million in payments since Oct. 1.
