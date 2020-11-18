Daily unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in N.C.

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $79.1 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26. The average N.C. unemployment claimant received $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week boosts the payment by 18%.

The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the PEUC program had paid $670.9 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $650.6 million.

The extended benefits program has paid out $149.5 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.76 billion with only about $70 million being paid out since Oct. 1.