Daily unemployment insurance claims jump again in N.C.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday that the temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits has contributed to another surge in daily claims.

There were 13,802 claims filed Monday and 15,870 claims on Sunday.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 — the day after two primary federal benefit programs expired.

DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs had combined to pay $1.54 billion to North Carolinians.

Payments were projected to resume this week, retroactive to Dec. 26, and last through mid-March.

DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians were affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.