Daily unemployment insurance claims jump again in N.C.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday that the temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits has contributed to another surge in daily claims.
There were 13,802 claims filed Monday and 15,870 claims on Sunday.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 — the day after two primary federal benefit programs expired.
DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs had combined to pay $1.54 billion to North Carolinians.
Payments were projected to resume this week, retroactive to Dec. 26, and last through mid-March.
DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians were affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
President Donald Trump signed into law the $908 billion federal stimulus bill that includes an extension of PEUC and PUA for 10 weeks, along with a one-time $600 stimulus payment.
The benefit weeks would have been 11 if Trump had signed the stimulus bill before Dec. 28.
Altogether, there have been 3.12 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.
Of those, 1.39 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 32% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
North Carolina is at $9.15 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals. About 80% of the payments since late March, or $7.34 billion, have come from federal funds.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $990 million since Oct. 1.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments, raising the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to $400.
Beginning Jan. 3, North Carolinians can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. Before Jan. 3, 12 was the maximum number of regular state UI benefit weeks.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.81 billion, with only about $100 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $203.3 million overall. Those payments last up to six weeks. Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $591.3 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $20.86 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.88 billion.
336-727-7376