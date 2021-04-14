Dairi-O real-estate arm buys Thomasville property

The real-estate arm of the Dairi-O restaurant chain has spent $1.13 million to purchase a 1.95-acre property in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
D-2/Dairio LLC closed on the 1806 Liberty Drive property on Tuesday.
The sellers are Sarah Wilson and Tamara and Steven Nooe.
Dairi-O is a Winston-Salem-based chain that serves hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, soup, salads, ice cream, sundaes, floats and shakes.
Dairi-O has locations in Archdale, Asheboro, Clemmons, Kernersville, King, Mooresville, Stanleyville and Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
