Dairi-O real-estate arm buys Thomasville property
The real-estate arm of the Dairi-O restaurant chain has spent $1.13 million to purchase a 1.95-acre property in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

D-2/Dairio LLC closed on the 1806 Liberty Drive property on Tuesday.

The sellers are Sarah Wilson and Tamara and Steven Nooe.

Dairi-O is a Winston-Salem-based chain that serves hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, soup, salads, ice cream, sundaes, floats and shakes.

Dairi-O has locations in Archdale, Asheboro, Clemmons, Kernersville, King, Mooresville, Stanleyville and Winston-Salem.

