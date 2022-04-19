David Mounts, Inmar's top executive, retires.

David Mounts, one of Winston-Salem's top corporate executives and an influential community leader in digital technology, has retired from Inmar Intelligence.

Mounts, 58, stepped down Friday after 12 years as chief executive and eight years as chairman.

Inmar has named Spencer Baird, president of Inmar’s Martech division, as interim chief executive.

Mounts said in a news release he will remain active during the transition process over at least the next six months, including serving as a senior strategic advisor to Inmar’s board of directors.

Inmar said Mounts was not available for comment Tuesday about the timing of his surprising retirement.

Mounts said in the news release that "I look forward to working on new endeavors with family and enjoying more time together."

"I have been humbled by the commitment, talent and tenacity of our people," Mounts said. "Together, they have helped build a technology-first business and an innovative culture that truly cares for clients and our communities.

"They will continue to be a driving force in digital transformation, data-driven business management, and serve as an example of best-in-class collaboration for community betterment."

Mounts said he believes Inmar "is well-positioned for this leadership transition."

Inmar, founded in 1980, offers consulting and digital software services in the promotional, health-care and supply-chain industries. It has nearly 1,000 local employees and about 5,000 companywide, including a major operational hub in India.

The company said Mounts has led a transformation of the company from nine separate units in the areas of supply chain, healthcare and coupons, to an industry leader as an applied data-platform company.

Mounts has led Inmar through two private-equity ownership changes during his tenure, which enabled Inmar to invest more than $1 billion to fully upgrade and digitize its business operations, technology platform and product suite.

The current majority owner is OMERS Private Equity, owned by the OMERS pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada.

“David’s strong focus on collaboration and building a world-class team, as well as his commitment to product innovation and information-driven networks, have been instrumental to advancing the company’s strategy," said Mike Lank Sr., managing director, Operations & Strategy, for OMERS.

CEO successor

Baird joined Inmar in May 2020 as chief transformation officer before becoming president of Martech.

Baird has been leading Inmar’s Retail Commerce Media and Data platform that addresses consumer demand for personalized, targeted digital marketing and messaging.

Inmar said Baird was instrumental in key acquisitions, including Aki Technologies, and in expanding product development.

Baird's corporate background includes leadership roles in grocery retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods for several well-known retail companies, such as HJ Heinz, The Dannon Co., Kellogg Co., Ahold Delhaize (owner of Food Lion), and Peapod.

"We are fortunate to have Spencer’s experience and leadership as he takes the role of interim CEO," Lank said.

Baird said his focus as interim chief executive "remains on serving our clients to deliver long-term growth and value creation, and supporting our talented team as they drive further innovation, grow their careers and take care of their families."

"(David's) guidance and mentorship have been an important part of my preparation for this opportunity,” he said.

Move status

Inmar is settling into its new headquarters space, having moved from a 242,000-square-foot space in Innovation Quarter to 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower a few blocks to the west.

The transition began earlier this month. Inmar occupies the second through fifth floors in the 13-floor building, taking up 38.3% of the 461,500 square feet.

The company said in May 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic showed it needed less office space because a majority of employees were planning to continue to work from home.

“The pandemic provided an opportunity to explore a reimagined, transformed workplace that holds advantages for faster innovation, better client service and improved employee satisfaction,” the company said in the blog.

“Our experience teaches us that the work from home or hybrid (of working in the office and at home) ... is the preference for the majority of our corporate teams” during the work week.

“Under this new (work from home/hybrid) model, we can recruit talented individuals from anywhere in the world,” it said.

Mounts' influence

Mounts' fingerprints have been on more than Inmar during his 12 years as chief executive.

For example, at Greater Winston-Salem Inc.’s 134th annual meeting in November 2019, he cautioned attendees to not become complacent or satisfied with the numerous downtown revitalization efforts.

“We cannot breathe a sigh of relief. There’s too much left to do,” Mounts said.

He said continuing to move the local economy forward requires faster recognition and response to opportunities whose door may open and close quickly.

“Can you react fast enough?” Mounts asked. “We have to amplify our story and accelerate the pace of change.”

Mounts has touted the advantages of embracing technological changes and warned of falling behind similar-sized metros if Winston-Salem doesn’t.

“David Mounts’ contributions to the growth and prosperity of Winston-Salem have been significant," the Innovation Quarter said in a statement Tuesday. “His commitment to keeping Inmar in Winston-Salem and anchoring in the Innovation Quarter played a huge role in the early success of what is now a globally recognized innovation district.”

