 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davidson apartment complex bought for $21.5 million

  • 0

The Hunter’s Point apartment complex in the Davidson County portion of High Point has been sold for $21.5 million to a New York group, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The complex contains apartment units at 2300 and 2301 Shadow Valley Road.

The buyers are TYH3 High Point LLC with an 87.2% ownership stake, along with High Point TIC2 LLC with a 10.9% stake and High Point TIC1 LLC with a 1.9% stake, all of Ponoma, N.Y.

The sellers are Hunter’s WB Geller Siegel LLC, Hunter WB Seldendale LLC, Hunter’s WB DNB LLC and Hunter’s Point DNB LLC, all affiliates of Geller Associates of Roseland, N.J.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert