Davidson apartment complex bought for $21.5 million

The Hunter’s Point apartment complex in the Davidson County portion of High Point has been sold for $21.5 million to a New York group, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The complex contains apartment units at 2300 and 2301 Shadow Valley Road.

The buyers are TYH3 High Point LLC with an 87.2% ownership stake, along with High Point TIC2 LLC with a 10.9% stake and High Point TIC1 LLC with a 1.9% stake, all of Ponoma, N.Y.

The sellers are Hunter’s WB Geller Siegel LLC, Hunter WB Seldendale LLC, Hunter’s WB DNB LLC and Hunter’s Point DNB LLC, all affiliates of Geller Associates of Roseland, N.J.