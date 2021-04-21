Davidson Charter Academy's affiliate buys school's site for $8.82 million

Davidson Charter Academy has purchased its site in Lexington for $8.82 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 30-acre property is at 500 Biesecker Road.
The buyer is listed as DCA Lexington Properties, an affiliate of the nonprofit academy.
The seller is an affiliate of RM Charter Holdings LLC of New York. It paid $6.55 million for the property in December 2019.
The school debuted in the 2018-19 academic year and has more than 300 students in kindergarten to fifth grade, according to its website. It plans to become a K-8th school by 2022.
Richard Craver
