The Davidson County Board of Commissioners has approved creating an "in-house" economic-development group and ending funding to the county Economic Development Commission.

The board voted 6-0 on Monday to "withdraw as a member" of the EDC, effective July 1.

The EDC works as a public-private consortium with a two-person staff and 13-member board of directors with current representatives from the county, Denton, Lexington, Midway and Thomasville, as well as private developers and utility providers.

Craig Goodson, the EDC's president and chief executive, said Thursday he declined to comment "at this time."

The Dispatch of Lexington reported that at a March 2 board retreat, several commissioners felt the county wasn't getting equal consideration at times involving economic projects that could be resolved by having an in-house economic-development program director.

“The county should have someone of their own, someone that is loyal to us and not anyone else, no other irons in the fire." the Dispatch quoted commissioner James Shores.

The commissioners provided $248,000 to the EDC in the 2022-23 county budget.

In the proposed 2023-24 county budget, $161,074 is dedicated to personnel expenses and $84,264 to operating expenses.

During Monday's presentation, County Manager Casey Smith cited examples in Guilford and Rockingham counties where the county and some municipalities have their own lead economic development official even as they collaborate on proposals.

Smith said the Davidson EDC board has been notified of the end of county funding. "They've all had conversations internally, I'm sure," he said.

Smith said that he, board chairman Fred McClure and vice chairman Todd Yates would attend an EDC board meeting on June 5 "to finalize this departure."

"There are some issues of housekeeping we need to get cleared up at that meeting."

Smith urged the commissioners to approve the separation, saying "it would be good to get a jump start on July 1," the start of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"It would be advantageous trying to find someone as soon as possible. It will take every bit of June."

McClure said it's likely the county will need to get an executive-management search team involved in finding non-internal candidates.

Smith said the county-led group would address economic-development packages originated by the EDC and the municipalities so that incentive proposals "could still be done together."

The county could establish the new group as a nonprofit for certain client-engagement reasons, Smith said.

"When we hire this official, I am looking for them to help us set things up," Smith said.

EDC successes

The Davidson EDC has been for decades among the state's most fruitful suburban and rural economic recruitment groups.

Among its most notable recent success include:

* The $220 million, 506-job project in Lexington Industrial Park confirmed in March by Siemens Mobility. Production is projected to begin in 2024.

* Recent expansion of the Egger Wood Products plant in Linwood.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. As of February, Egger said its Lexington workforce is at 470 — 70 more than it projected would be created in a $300 million Phase 1 expected to take six years.

* In August 2022, Imaflex USA Inc. announced expanding its Thomasville facility by 37 jobs and up to a $15 million capital investment.

* In April 2022, Nucor Corp. announced it would build a $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington that is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025.

* In February 2022, Nordfab Americas committed to a production expansion in Thomasville, pledging to create 25 jobs and spend $5.5 million on capital investments.

EDC's role

During the Siemens announcement, Goodson said a key to its economic recruitment successes was created davidsoncountyedc.com to tout the county’s economic offerings.

Before the website, Goodson said the commission and the county “weren’t visible” in site selectors’ initial analysis.

Goodson said the website “put us on the map with site-location consultants and large companies who were just beginning to do their initial site searches in-house.”

“We have developed three major industrial parks — I-85 Corporate Center (500 acres), Lexington Industrial Park (200 acres) and NCI85 Industrial Park (900 acres) — plus the CenterPoint 275,000-square-foot industrial speculative building at I-85 and US 64.

“We have been ready when this resurgence in advanced manufacturing in the Carolina Core, and being on I-85 between Charlotte and Raleigh with a rich manufacturing heritage didn’t hurt either.”

Goodson said he believes a major appeal of Lexington and Davidson is more advanced manufacturers “are wanting to own their facilities.”

“It’s getting harder for them to find sites and/or buildings they can buy in places that best mitigate their location risk between single-family and multi-family residential developments.

"We are pretty unique in that we can meet the needs of those companies that want to own, and we have the infrastructure and people to support their requirements.”