Davidson commissioners plan to address plan for speculative industrial site

"Recently, Davidson County extended public sewer to this intersection and constructed a sewer pump station on the subject property for the intent of providing sewer service for the immediate area.

"Given the location of the site, the size of the property, and the changing conditions through infrastructure improvements that have occurred within the last couple years, the staff recommends approval of this request."

Davidson Craven said in a formal presentation that the l-85/U.S. 64 corridor "has changed substantially and continues to rapidly become a corridor of business and industrial opportunity between the Raleigh and Charlotte markets."

"Davidson County and the cities of Lexington and Thomasville have also identified this corridor as one of business and industrial opportunity and several interchanges along I-85 have developed with retail/industrial users in recent years.

"The subject property sits at the intersection of l-85 and US 64 East, which should be the epicenter of such development and where implementation of this intent is most apparent."