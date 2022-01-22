Davidson commissioners plan to address plan for speculative industrial site

The approval of a speculative 272,000-square-foot industrial building is on Monday's agenda of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners.
More specifically, the board is being asked to permit the rezoning change for a 35-acre tract from community shopping district to heavy industrial. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Davidson Craven LLC, a commercial real-estate investment partnership group, is making the request for the property at 2330 New Bowers Road near East U.S. 64 and Interstate 85. The request does not include a projected construction cost.
A CBRE-Triad marketing flier presented to the board that the building already is in pre-leasing mode. If approved, the group said it could break ground on the site during the first quarter.
According to a county planning staff presentation, the corridor along East U.S. 64 was identified as an economic development corridor several decades ago.
"In particular, the intersection of U.S. 64 with Interstate 85 was identified as a commercial node planned for non-residential development," according to the presentation. "The missing ingredient for development at that time was public sewer.
"Recently, Davidson County extended public sewer to this intersection and constructed a sewer pump station on the subject property for the intent of providing sewer service for the immediate area.
"Given the location of the site, the size of the property, and the changing conditions through infrastructure improvements that have occurred within the last couple years, the staff recommends approval of this request."
Davidson Craven said in a formal presentation that the l-85/U.S. 64 corridor "has changed substantially and continues to rapidly become a corridor of business and industrial opportunity between the Raleigh and Charlotte markets."
"Davidson County and the cities of Lexington and Thomasville have also identified this corridor as one of business and industrial opportunity and several interchanges along I-85 have developed with retail/industrial users in recent years.
"The subject property sits at the intersection of l-85 and US 64 East, which should be the epicenter of such development and where implementation of this intent is most apparent."
Along with touting existing connections to the interstate and state highway, Davidson Craven said New Bowers Road "provides additional access points to a significant portion of the subject property, as it bisects the property south of N.C. 64 opening up better opportunities for traffic ingress and egress."
"Lastly, space demand far outpaces supply, especially in the Triad markets, so rezoning enables what has long been identified as being within a commercial corridor to serve as an ideal site for job creation and economic growth for Davidson County."
Other projects
Speculative buildings have become a growing economic-development trend in recent years, particularly for suburban Davie and Davidson counties adjacent to Forsyth County.
In March 2020, the city of Lexington and Triad real-estate developer Front Street Capital formed a partnership to build an industrial park on 204 acres of farmland off Brown Street.
The groups paid $2.48 million to buy adjacent tracts containing 102.26 and 101.92 acres in the 1500 and 1600 block of Brown Street off Interstate 85.
Although Front Street Capital bought the properties now identified at Front Street-Lexington Industrial Park, the limited liability company is 51% owned by Lexington and 49% by the firm.
Robin Team, managing partner of the Winston-Salem private-equity real-estate firm, said in March 2020 there are plans for five industrial buildings in the park. The Davidson Economic Development Commission is marketing the property, including featuring a video of the site.
A site map developed by Stimmel Associates contains five lots with buildings of 1 million square feet on 50 acres, along with 500,000 square feet on 35.9 acres, 150,000 square feet on 12.3 acres, 105,000 square feet on 9.4 acres, and 90,000 square feet on 7.6 acres. Another site plan would place a trailer storage site at the 12.3-acre site.
"We'll build to lease or build to sell on properties that have all infrastructure and utilities in place," Team said.
"We have a very robust marketing plan that will encompass these properties, as well as other industrial properties, as we works closely with each county's economic development officials."
Lexington city manager Terra Greene said the groups are open to constructing speculative buildings on the properties.
"We believe this will be a win for all groups involved, particularly given that the land will have a more productive use," Greene said. "We feel the property tax base could grow from $2 million now to up to $50 million.
"We feel the potential for the industrial park to help bring in 500 to 1,000 jobs," Greene said.
Greene said the properties will be marketed to potential suppliers to the nearby Egger Wood Products in Linwood and the Chewy distribution center in Salisbury.
