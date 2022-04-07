Davidson County has likely landed steel plant with 180 jobs

Davidson County's recruitment of a $310 million Nucor Corp. steel manufacturing plant appears to have been successful.

On Thursday, the N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved a combined $19.3 million in state economic incentives for the Davidson County project.

It is projected to create 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025.

The committee's approval came about two hours before a planned 1 p.m. news conference by state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders at Davidson-Davie Community College.

Nucor is based in Charlotte. It has a plant in Hertford County.

The committee did not identify a site for the plant, which was identified as a micro-mill steel facility making steel bar and rebar.

A local incentive offer is likely attached to the project, which tends to be disclosed during the formal state project presentation.

Rebar typically is used in the construction of roads, buildings, sidewalks and other structures.

The average annual wage at the Nucar facility would be $99,660, which is more than double the Davidson annual average wage of $45,170.

The committee is required to approve all state Job Development Investment Grant money. Committee meetings typically are timed to coincide with local government economic-development announcements.

The biggest part of the state incentive package is $12.6 million for "a special tax treatment for recycling," although it wasn't immediately clear how the company will benefit from that incentive. Nucor also will receive $3.3 million from state JDIG funding.

Commission officials said the rebar market is expected to grow significantly in the Southeast.

Davidson was competing with Dillon, S.C., and Suffolk, Va., for the project.

Dillon offered incentives valued at a combined $36 million while Suffolk offered incentives valued between $21.8 million and $33.8 million.

