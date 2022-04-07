Davidson County lands $350 million Nucor steel plant with 180 jobs

Davidson County has won its months-long recruitment of a $350 million Nucor Corp. steel manufacturing plant.

Nucor announced Thursday its plans for a micro mill steel plant off U.S. 64 in Lexington.

The steel manufacturer is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025. The average annual wage at the Nucor facility would be $99,660, which is more than double the Davidson annual average wage of $45,170.

On Thursday, the N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved a combined $19.3 million in state economic incentives.

Nucor is based in Charlotte. It has a plant in Hertford County.

The committee did not identify a site for the U.S. 64 plant, which will produce steel bar and rebar, the latter typically is used in the construction of roads, buildings, sidewalks and other structures.

Nucor manufacturers a wide variety of steel and steel products, including carbon and alloy steel sold as bars, beams, sheet and plate, and hollow section tubing

Nucor is North America’s largest recycler, using scrap steel as its primary raw material. The Lexington plant is estimated to produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year.

"The corridor between Washington and Atlanta is one of the fastest growing regions in our nation, and new federal spending for infrastructure will further increase demand for rebar in the region," Leon Topalian, Nucor's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Nucor Steel Lexington will produce steel with nearly 100% recycled content, which means our new, modern infrastructure will be made with the cleanest sustainable steel available anywhere in the world.”

The committee is required to approve all state Job Development Investment Grant money. Committee meetings typically are timed to coincide with local government economic-development announcements.

The biggest part of the state incentive package is $12.6 million for "a special tax treatment for recycling," although it wasn't immediately clear how the company will benefit from that incentive. Nucor also will receive $3.3 million from state JDIG funding over 12 years, as well as $414,000 from the state's Community College system for job training.

A local incentive offer is likely attached to the project.

The Golden Leaf Foundation is providing a $1.1 million grant through its Economic Catalyst program to the city of Thomasville to help extend public sewer to serve Nucor.

Another element to the incentive package is the N.C. Railroad Co. providing $750,000 to assist with the construction of a new rail spur and onsite loading, unloading and storage tracks for Winston-Salem Southbound. That is a shortline railroad jointly owned by Norfolk Southern and CSX to serve the new facility.

The new rail modifications will increase activity by 2,000 additional rail cars each year.

“Nucor is a name known around the world, so it’s great to see a company of this caliber select Davidson County for this important new facility for their company,” said N.C. Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson.

“This major capital investment, not to mention these new jobs, will bring many economic benefits to our community for years to come.”

Committee officials said the rebar market is expected to grow significantly in the Southeast.

Davidson and Lexington were competing for several months with Dillon, S.C., and Suffolk, Va., for the project.

Dillon offered incentives valued at a combined $36 million while Suffolk offered incentives valued between $21.8 million and $33.8 million.

"North Carolina is the number one state for manufacturing in the Southeast, and companies like Nucor help keep us on top,” state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

“Our First in Talent plan for economic development makes clear, we’re committed to providing our people with the education and specialized training they need to successfully fill jobs like these.”

