Davidson economic projects qualify for state rural grants

Five economic-development projects in Davidson and Randolph counties are receiving grant funding from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The largest grant at $500,000 goes to Burlington toward the expansion of Alamance Foods Inc. into a 220,000-square-foot building in Graham.

The company manufactures branded and private label products including aerosol whipped cream, freeze pops, drinks and bottled water.

The overall project will create 135 jobs with a capital investment of $43 million. There are 86 jobs tied to this grant.

The average annual salary will be $47,063, compared with the current average wage in Alamance County of $46,999. The company has been made eligible for up to $611,100 in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

Thomasville will gain a $155,000 grant toward the expansion of a building that is occupied by A.M. Haire Manufacturing and Service Corp.

The company, which designs, manufactures and markets truck bodies for the dry freight industry, plans to add 40,308 square feet to the facility. The project is expected to create 31 jobs with a capital investment of $1.63 million.

Lexington has been made eligible for a $130,000 grant to support the expansion of a building that is occupied by Childress Winery LLC.

The company plans to expand their fermentation building by adding 26,000 square feet to the facility. This project is expected to create 20 jobs and capital investment of $5 million.

Randolph County is gaining a $100,000 grant toward the expansion of a building in Denton that is occupied by Mid-State Trailers.

The company, which manufactures a broad range of gooseneck, equipment hauling, deckover and utility trailers, plans to add 26,000 square feet to the facility. This project is expected to create 19 jobs with a $427,829 capital investment.

Asheboro is eligible for a $25,000 grant toward the reuse of a 1,400-square-foot building.

UpStyled Goods LLC, a new retail company that produces upcycled goods from scrap fabric, plans to occupy this facility. The project is expected to create five jobs with a $206,076 capital investment.

Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“When we use these infrastructure grants to help rural North Carolina thrive, we improve our whole state’s economic competitiveness,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“We are strengthening local communities by making strategic investments in facilities and sites that will host good jobs.”