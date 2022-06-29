Davidson-focused bills on annexation, new county jail clear legislature

Two Davidson County-focused bills cleared the General Assembly on Wednesday, though with opposition citing concerns about the usurping of local government authority by the legislature.

Senate Bill 907 would require municipalities within Davidson to gain county approval from the county Board of Commissioners to annex any area where the board has jurisdiction. The bill would apply to properties wholly or partially in the county.

That bill was approved by voice vote on second and third reading.

Senate Bill 909 would exempt any county-owned property from county zoning and planning ordinances. The bill was approved by a 43-0 vote.

Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, has said SB907 does not apply to any single- or multi-family residential property or dwellings.

“This allows Davidson County and the municipality to be at the table together to understand better growth of how they are moving forward with sewer and water,” Jarvis said.

For SB909, Jarvis said the purpose is to allow for a jail to be built within a municipality on county-owned property.

The current Lexington unified development ordinance does not permit a jail on the prospective property.

“This will correct that (zoning and planning ordinance) problem for the property at hand,” Jarvis said.

The most noteworthy of the three local bills is Senate Bill 908, which would remove the Davidson County Airport from the corporate limits of Lexington.

The 330-acre, one-runway airport is at 1673 Aviation Way and is owned by the county Airport Authority.

SB908 was approved 44-0 on a second reading Tuesday and cleared the Senate on Wednesday. It is likely to be voted on by the N.C. House on Thursday.

Jarvis has said the impetus behind the airport de-annexation bill is economic development.

“I have been in contact with different companies that are looking to move to our area,” as well as considering surrounding areas, Jarvis said.

“They can go one county south, to Greensboro, in other directions, and not have double (city and county) taxation,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said the airport authority supports the de-annexation.

“They understand the issue at hand and we’re working through some of the details at this point,” Jarvis said.

