Davidson plant production leads Egger sales growth for first half of 2021-22

The Davidson County manufacturing plant of Egger Wood Products continues to be a major driver in its profit growth.
The Austrian company reported Friday a 36.5% jump in sales to $2.24 billion for its first half of fiscal 2021-22.
Most European publicly traded corporations issue just first-half and full-year financial reports.
The first-half performance puts Egger ahead of pace of full-year 2020-21 sales of $3.64 billion, which were up 8.9% from 2019-20.
Egger opened in September 2020 its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant in the Linwood community. The manufacturer refers to the plant as its Lexington production facility.
It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant.
The Decorative Products Americas division, which includes market development activities in Lexington, increased revenues by 34.4% to $1.82 billion.
Egger has pledged to hire 770 employees at full production capacity, of which 400 would be created in a $300-million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at about 450 as of December.
On Dec. 2, Egger announced it is proceeding with the next expansion at the plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a $30 million recycling center by early 2023 and add a third production line by the end of 2022 with an estimated cost of $20 million.
Egger said the sales growth came in part from new North American sales in the housing construction and furniture sectors helping to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.
Egger’s customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.
The third line was added in part to help Egger address supply chain disruptions, particularly for its growing U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.
"Capacity increases of new plants contributed significantly to the company’s growth," Egger said.
"The new Lexington plant significantly increased its production volume to meet demand, contributing to the company’s increased sales volume."
Thomas Leissing, with Egger Group Management for finance, administration and logistics, cited "increased consumer investment in one's own home, as well as uninterrupted new construction activities in almost all regions of the world ... as the main drivers behind the high demand for our products."
Egger said sourcing of raw materials "has become increasingly tense — a dynamic that has intensified considerably in recent months."
"This applies in particular to the chemical raw materials needed for wood-based materials, edging and surface production. The situation is aggravated by the sharp rise in energy, as well as transport costs and the greatly reduced transport capacities and internationally shifted trade flows.
"Since raw material and energy costs account for a significant share of total costs, there have been considerable cost increases."
The company said that "despite uncertainties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the overall outlook for the second half of the financial year is positive, as Egger Group Management expects a stable development of the main markets."
Egger plans to build more than 4.5 million square feet of production space during the three phases on more than 200 acres.
Altogether, Egger has 20 plants globally with a workforce of 10,400.
