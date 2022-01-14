Davidson plant production leads Egger sales growth for first half of 2021-22

Egger said the sales growth came in part from new North American sales in the housing construction and furniture sectors helping to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.

Egger’s customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

The third line was added in part to help Egger address supply chain disruptions, particularly for its growing U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

"Capacity increases of new plants contributed significantly to the company’s growth," Egger said.

"The new Lexington plant significantly increased its production volume to meet demand, contributing to the company’s increased sales volume."

Thomas Leissing, with Egger Group Management for finance, administration and logistics, cited "increased consumer investment in one's own home, as well as uninterrupted new construction activities in almost all regions of the world ... as the main drivers behind the high demand for our products."

Egger said sourcing of raw materials "has become increasingly tense — a dynamic that has intensified considerably in recent months."