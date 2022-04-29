 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davidson properties sold for $1.75 million

A 16.9-acre tract in the Reedy Creek community has been sold for $1.75 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property is off Westridge Drive.

The buyer is MOI & Sons Properties LLC, which shares the same 8450 N. N.C. 150 address in Clemmons as electrical and plumbing contractor McBride-Owens Inc.

The seller is Westside Investment Properties and Dennis and Rita Lanier.

