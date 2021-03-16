Davidson property in High Point bought for $750,000

A 48-acre property in the Davidson County section of High Point has been sold for $750,000, according to a Davidson Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 1613 W. Lexington Ave. Ext. was bought by Land Acquisition and Development Services LLC.
The seller was Edgedale Partners LLC.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today