 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davidson property in High Point bought for $750,000
0 comments

Davidson property in High Point bought for $750,000

{{featured_button_text}}

A 48-acre property in the Davidson County section of High Point has been sold for $750,000, according to a Davidson Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 1613 W. Lexington Ave. Ext. was bought by Land Acquisition and Development Services LLC.

The seller was Edgedale Partners LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News