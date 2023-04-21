The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved two grants worth a combined $500,000 for two Triad county governments toward economic-development projects.

Both grants were provided through the existing business building category.

Yadkin County received $400,000 toward the renovation of a 128,000-square-foot building in East Bend that is occupied by Cross Technology Inc.

Cross is a provider of quality precision components, heat shrink products, wire harness assembly, and injection molding. The company expects to create 82 jobs and invest $3.44 million on the project.

Davidson County gained $100,000 toward the renovation of a 1-million square-foot building occupied by Egger Wood Products LLC. in Linwood.

Egger has said it will create 21 jobs and invest $21.5 million on the project.

In February, Egger Wood Products launched its third lamination production line at its plant and disclosed plans for a decorative paper impregnation line.

Egger makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant. Its customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

Impregnation when it comes to laminate products involves resin being applied to a previous dry fiber to ensure that the fiber is thoroughly soaked during the process. Automation is the most common method for impregnation, which uses a compaction roller to ensure that the resin ﬂows evenly across ﬁbers.

The third production line, which was announced in December 2021, represents a $21 million capital investment.

As of February, Egger's local workforce was at 470 — 70 more than it projected would be created in a $300 million Phase 1 expected to take six years.

Overall, it has pledged to have 770 employees at full production capacity in 2035.