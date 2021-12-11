Davidson's auto plant recruitment gave Toyota insight into Triad, N.C.

Before the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was a gleam in its developers' eyes, there was another Triad megasite under consideration by Toyota Motor North America in the mid-2000s.
What is now known as I-85 Corporate Center in the Linwood community of Davidson County emerged in 2006 as one of four finalists for a Toyota plant planned to produce 150,000 Corollas a year.
Site selectors said such a Toyota plant would launch with at least 1,000 employees and potentially reach 2,000 at full production, while generating hundreds of supplier jobs on site and in the region.
Dan Sieger, a spokesman for Toyota Motor North America, said in April 2006 that Toyota was "driven by the right site most of all, so the semantics of the community involved is secondary. There are a limited number of sites in the entire country that would fit our needs."
Those include a flat tract of land, easy access to rail lines and interstate systems, an available work force with manufacturing experience, easy access to suppliers and economic incentives.
While Davidson economic officials were able to assemble about 1,200 acres during the negotiating process, they didn't have enough time to convince enough landowners to sell to meet Toyota's request.
In 2007, Toyota chose Blue Springs, Miss., for the Corolla production.
Yet, Davidson and N.C. elected officials made a positive-enough impression on Toyota site officials that "they kept coming back to the state, and now they have found a great home in the Triad," said Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission.
Meanwhile, the land offered to Toyota was available in 2017 to attract Egger Wood Products for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020.
It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant, which currently has a workforce of 450 — 50 more than it projected would be created in a $300 million Phase 1 expected to take six years.
Overall, it has pledged to have 770 employees at full production capacity in 2035.
"The Egger leadership has already far surpassed the commitment they made in 2017 to open their North American headquarters, technical center and manufacturing campus," Goodson said.
"Their mission values dynamism, loyalty, responsibility and sustainability — traits exemplified by our Davidson County businesses and citizens.
"We could not be more pleased to have such a highly respected, worldwide family business anchoring our Corporate Center," he said.
Goodson hopes Toyota has great success with the battery manufacturing plant, and "that it has a lot of suppliers and they locate throughout the Triad."
"We’ll focus on creating great careers for our citizens by developing industrial parks, speculative building partnerships, workforce preparedness and infrastructure to meet the needs of our existing industries, new manufacturers and related logistics, plus suppliers who recognize N.C. is the best place for success in North America."
336-727-7376