Davidson's auto plant recruitment gave Toyota insight into Triad, N.C.

Before the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was a gleam in its developers' eyes, there was another Triad megasite under consideration by Toyota Motor North America in the mid-2000s.

What is now known as I-85 Corporate Center in the Linwood community of Davidson County emerged in 2006 as one of four finalists for a Toyota plant planned to produce 150,000 Corollas a year.

Site selectors said such a Toyota plant would launch with at least 1,000 employees and potentially reach 2,000 at full production, while generating hundreds of supplier jobs on site and in the region.

Dan Sieger, a spokesman for Toyota Motor North America, said in April 2006 that Toyota was "driven by the right site most of all, so the semantics of the community involved is secondary. There are a limited number of sites in the entire country that would fit our needs."

Those include a flat tract of land, easy access to rail lines and interstate systems, an available work force with manufacturing experience, easy access to suppliers and economic incentives.