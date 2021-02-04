Davie County virtual job fair set for Wednesday

The Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development board will host a virtual job fair for several Davie County companies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
This event is a partnership with Davie Connect, Davie County Economic Development Corp. and Davie County Chamber of Commerce.
Interested individuals can register for this free event at https://findyourcenternc.com/gethired-feb10/.
Among participating employers are: Comfort Bilt; Avgol Nonwovens; The Andersons; Brakebush Brothers; Dunlop Aircraft Tyres; Ashley Furniture; Ingersoll Rand; Patterson Cos; and Reeb Millwork.
336-727-7376