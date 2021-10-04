Davie gains automobile supplier plant in Mocksville

The company currently ships to the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., and a Daimler plant in Georgia. The expansion adds capacity for BMW in Greenville, S.C.

“Our business has grown to the point that we can no longer produce in Mount Airy,” said Jerry Sutphin, DFA's vice president. “We searched several locations and other states, and after a long search, we found the perfect facility on Bethel Church Road in Mocksville.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better location. The whole area is set up well for manufacturing, with easy access to the interstate, within 20 minutes of a major city, and not too far from Charlotte. This is the perfect hub for traffic."

Terry Bralley, president of the county EDC, said attracting DFA was once again the result of having ready speculative buildings.

The company initially came to Mocksville to look at a 108,000-square-foot spec building in the South Point Business Park on U.S. 601, which is owned by the Hollingsworth Companies.

After determining that building would require additional upgrading, the chosen site became available.

DFA represents the second significant economic development announcement in Davie in recent months.