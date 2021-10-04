Davie gains automobile supplier plant in Mocksville

Davie County's reputation as a place to expand has been enhanced with the recruitment of the Dr. Friest Automotive US manufacturing facility to Mocksville.
The German family-owned company designs and manufactures sound deadening and insulation materials for the automotive industry, particularly for Daimler and Volkswagen.
DFA plans to complete its move into an 110,000-square-foot leased facility at 300 Bethel Church Road in November with production to commence by year's end. The move represents a $5.9 million capital investment that will continue into 2023.
In this instance, DFA moving to Mocksville represents another example of one Triad community benefiting from the shifting of production from another Triad community.
DFA has operated in a 28,000-square-foot-space in Mount Airy.
DFA has 33 employees in Mount Airy, of which 26 plans to remain with the company through the move.
The company expects to hire at least 23 employees to assist with the expansion. Starting pay for entry-level workers will be $17.50 per hour. Interested applicants can email KelbyMcLean@DFA-US.com.
According to a Davie Economic Development Commission blog post, shifting production to the larger site in Mocksville will enable DFA to add a third automotive manufacturer.
The company currently ships to the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., and a Daimler plant in Georgia. The expansion adds capacity for BMW in Greenville, S.C.
“Our business has grown to the point that we can no longer produce in Mount Airy,” said Jerry Sutphin, DFA's vice president. “We searched several locations and other states, and after a long search, we found the perfect facility on Bethel Church Road in Mocksville.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better location. The whole area is set up well for manufacturing, with easy access to the interstate, within 20 minutes of a major city, and not too far from Charlotte. This is the perfect hub for traffic."
Terry Bralley, president of the county EDC, said attracting DFA was once again the result of having ready speculative buildings.
The company initially came to Mocksville to look at a 108,000-square-foot spec building in the South Point Business Park on U.S. 601, which is owned by the Hollingsworth Companies.
After determining that building would require additional upgrading, the chosen site became available.
DFA represents the second significant economic development announcement in Davie in recent months.
Hayward Holdings, the largest private employer in Clemmons, is set to open this month a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility in Davie Industrial Center. The facility represents a $25 million capital investment.
Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.
The goal is a three-phase roll-out in the Davie industrial park that could feature more than 920,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space when fully built. Hayward is the first occupant.
Hayward plans a workforce of 200 at the Mocksville center at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility at One Hayward Industrial Drive, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.
Donald Smith, Hayward's chief supply chain officer, said that "we expect to begin transitioning our workforce to the new location during the fourth quarter and ramp up to between 100 and 120 associates in the first half of 2022."
The company ranks 13th among Forsyth County’s largest private employers.
336-727-7376