Dealers' inventory restocking boosts Caterpillar's first-quarter profit by 40%

Expectations of a second-half economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic helped lift Caterpillar Inc. to a 40.1% jump in first-quarter net income to $1.5 billion.

Diluted earnings were $2.77 a share, up from $1.98 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $2.87 when excluding restructuring charges.

The average earnings forecast was $1.93 by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.

The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Sales rose 11.8% in the first quarter to $11.9 billion. Sales were up from $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Caterpillar said the revenue increase "was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from charges in dealer inventories.

The pandemic led dealers to reduce their overall inventories by $2.9 billion in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, dealers increased inventories by $700 million.