Dealers' inventory restocking boosts Caterpillar's first-quarter profit by 40%

Expectations of a second-half economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic helped lift Caterpillar Inc. to a 40.1% jump in first-quarter net income to $1.5 billion.
Diluted earnings were $2.77 a share, up from $1.98 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $2.87 when excluding restructuring charges.
The average earnings forecast was $1.93 by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Sales rose 11.8% in the first quarter to $11.9 billion. Sales were up from $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter.
Caterpillar said the revenue increase "was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from charges in dealer inventories.
The pandemic led dealers to reduce their overall inventories by $2.9 billion in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, dealers increased inventories by $700 million.
“We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks," Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue increases in the first quarter: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 4% to $4.51 billion; construction industries was up 27% to $5.45 billion; and resource industries was up 9% to $2.22 billion.
Sales in North America increased by 1% to $4.54 billion.
The company did not repurchase any shares during first quarter after buying back $1.13 billion worth during fiscal 2020 and $4.05 billion in fiscal 2019.
Caterpillar's share price closed trading Thursday at $227.62, down 2% or by $4.68.
CFRA Research analyst Elizabeth Vermillion has a "buy" rating on Caterpillar with 12-month share-price target of $266, which is up from $222 in January.
Vermillion raised her fiscal 2021 earnings forecast from $8.61 to $10.23 a share. She said the increase "reflects our expectation for continued strength in construction, including improving commercial spending, and long-term benefits from likely federal infrastructure spending."
However, Vermillion lowered her fiscal 2022 earnings forecast from $10.74 to $10.48.
"In 2021, we forecast revenue growth of 11%-14%, followed by 10%-13% growth in 2022," she said.
336-727-7376