Decline in youth e-cigarette consumption could influence next FDA regulatory steps

The significant reduction in electronic-cigarette use so far during the COVID-19 pandemic could play an influential role in how much the Food and Drug Administration opts to further tighten regulations on the product sector, according to industry analysts and observers.

The FDA and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially released Friday the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which had a major focus on electronic cigarette usage.

Current e-cig use among high school students dropped from 20% in 2020 to 11% in 2021 — the rate it was at in 2017.

Analysts and observers said the decline likely was affected by two pandemic influences.

The first is that youths were allowed to participate online, rather than just in a classroom setting.

"Because of the changes in the way the survey was conducted this year, results of the 2021 (survey) cannot be compared to findings from previous surveys," the FDA said in its news release. "Nonetheless, the 2021 (survey) provides crucial information about youth use of e-cigarettes."