Decline in youth e-cigarette consumption could influence next FDA regulatory steps

The significant reduction in electronic-cigarette use so far during the COVID-19 pandemic could play an influential role in how much the Food and Drug Administration opts to further tighten regulations on the product sector, according to industry analysts and observers.
The FDA and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially released Friday the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which had a major focus on electronic cigarette usage.
Current e-cig use among high school students dropped from 20% in 2020 to 11% in 2021 — the rate it was at in 2017.
Analysts and observers said the decline likely was affected by two pandemic influences.
The first is that youths were allowed to participate online, rather than just in a classroom setting.
"Because of the changes in the way the survey was conducted this year, results of the 2021 (survey) cannot be compared to findings from previous surveys," the FDA said in its news release. "Nonetheless, the 2021 (survey) provides crucial information about youth use of e-cigarettes."
The second is that usage likely was curbed by youths being in virtual learning settings at home for most of the 2020-21 school year.
"It is harder for youth to use e-cigarettes when one is locked at home with their parents," Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav wrote in an investor's note published Friday.
Other major factors likely were: the FDA raising the age for all tobacco product consumption from 18 to 21 in December 201; requiring manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.
FDA decisions soon?
Gaurav said that with the survey results released, "we would expect the FDA to soon start ruling on the premarket tobacco applications (PMTA) of the major manufacturers" that includes Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and blu eCigs.
Although the FDA did not meet the Sept. 9 federal court-ordered deadline for deciding which PMTA to grant, it has denied those applications for hundreds of smaller manufacturers. E-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9, 2020, their applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
The FDA said Sept. 9 it “will continue to make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis according to our enforcement priorities and individual circumstances, recognizing that we are unable, as a practical matter, to take enforcement action against every illegally marketed tobacco product, and that we need to make the best use of agency resources.”
Reynolds American Inc. said on Sept. 9 that “we remain confident in the quality of our applications, which are supported by scientific evidence that our Vuse and Velo products are appropriate for the protection of the public health. In addition, we believe that these categories of important, innovative products may be potentially less harmful than traditional tobacco products.”
Anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups are strongly urging the FDA to ban all non-tobacco e-cigarette flavors.
Gaurav said there is an 80% probability the FDA will approve PMTA applications for Juul, Vuse and blu eCigs tobacco-flavored products, while the odds shrink to 50-50 for their menthol products, and "highly unlikely for their flavored e-cigs, if they have filed for those" products.
The survey found flavored e-cigarettes were consumed by 86% of high school users, compared with 29% using menthol e-cigarettes.
"So, we think all flavored e-cigs will be banned. Banning menthol e-cigs will be a tricky decision considering menthol cigs are still available," Gaurav said.
Gaurav joins anti-smoking public health advocates in expressing concern that any clampdown on e-cigarettes could lead youths to turn to traditional cigarettes.
"We think the FDA continues to believe in the risk continuum philosophy," Gaurav said.
"It is aware that if it doesn’t give the PMTA’s to any e-cig company, then 11% of U.S. nicotine volumes will migrate into other categories, likely cigarettes."
Rise of Puff Bars
A stunning determination from the 2021 survey is the decline in use of top-selling Juul among youths, as well as the rise of disposable e-cigarette brand Puff Bar.
About 6% of high school students in the 2021 survey said they consumed Juul e-cigarettes, compared with 35% in the 2020 survey and 57% in the 2019 survey.
Meanwhile, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s No. 2-selling Vuse product was at 11% in 2021, compared with 10% in 2020 and 3% in 2019.
Meanwhile, the top choice of those surveyed for 2021 was Puff Bars at 26% usage.
Overall, about 54% of survey respondents primarily used disposable e-cigarettes, while 29% preferred closed-end e-cigarettes.
Puff Bars uses synthetic nicotine, which has not been as tightly regulated to date by the FDA as products using natural nicotine elements.
"Synthetic nicotine not sourced from tobacco raises separate regulatory and legal issues that the agency is considering how best to address,” Gaurav said.
Puff Bars continues to sell its products in all e-cig flavor varieties.
Gaurav said "FDA’s jurisdiction on synthetic nicotine is emerging as a new potential area of litigation."
As such, Gaurav said Puff Bar could soon replace Juul as "the new bogeyman" for the FDA and anti-tobacco advocacy groups because it is able currently to sell most of its flavored products beyond tobacco and menthol.
Gaurav said two viable options for the FDA are: assert that the (federal) Tobacco Control Act gives it jurisdiction over synthetic nicotine; or block imports of e-cigarette devices that use synthetic nicotine on the basis that these are drug delivery devices, and not tobacco products."
