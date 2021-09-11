Dedication to customer services, innovations keep Grubbs' flooring store covering the Triad for 100 years

A family-owned retail store reaching 100 years in business means more than just serving customers to achieve longevity.
For Bob Grubbs’ Carpet Designers Inc. in downtown Winston-Salem, it signals successfully passing along a common business model to the fourth generation in remaining the Triad’s oldest floor-covering retailer.
It’s not an easy task, given the typical workaholic effort by the founders to establish the business and the challenges of getting third and later generations to embrace the same passionate levels of commitment.
That has not been an issue with the Grubbs’ family, starting with Stanley Warner who founded the company as Warner Flooring Co. in 1921.
The company said Warner moved to Winston-Salem in the post-World War I period, attracted by the city’s industrial boom and the opportunity to sell flooring goods to executives and employees of manufacturers R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Hanes.
Warner ran the company in a president or president emeritus status through 1976.
Robert “Bob” Warner Grubbs, Stanley Warner’s grandson, took over as president in 1953 and served until 1983, when he became president emeritus — a role he has served in for 38 years.
Robert “Rob” Warner Grubbs Jr., Stanley Warner’s great-grandson, has been company president since 1983.
The Grubbs state on their website that “having such longevity in the flooring business, we’ve seen a multitude of trends and products come and go. We live and breathe flooring products. You’ll know that just by walking in the door.”
Another key factor in the store’s longevity is being affiliated with Abbey Carpet & Floor, a national buying group comprising more than 600 stores across the nation.
“This association gives us national buying power, as well as industry access to most all flooring products,” according to the store. “With the carpet designers’ low-price guarantee and our professional sales and installation staff, Carpet Designers, Inc. will serve the Triad’s floor covering needs for many generations to come.”
Bob and Rob Grubbs took time recently to discuss how the store achieved a century in business, reflect on being a multi-generational company and its future.
The Grubbs chose to make shared responses. An edited version follows:
Q: Being in business for 100 years is an accomplishment for any company, but particularly one in retail.
You have survived the Great Depression and Great Recession, the aftermath of the 1919 pandemic and the current pandemic, several housing expansions and retrenchings, and countless flooring trends.
How did the company make it through so many changes, and what were the key factors in making that happen?
Answer: We have become lean when necessary from a business perspective.
Always forecasting potential uptrends and downtrends. Daily internal financial analysis leaves us nimble and able to turn on a dime when necessary.
Q: What does the business offer customers that they can’t get at the big-box home-improvement stores, and why do you think that still resonates with customers? How many generations of customers are you serving?
Answer: We are serving three to four generations of customers.
As opposed to big boxes, we provide in-house installation and immediate direct communication between sales and installation professionals and the customer. Our sales staff is 100% flooring professionals with years of experience behind them. Our installation professionals are in-house.
It is quite uncommon to find that in the big-box stores. We offer a dynamic variety of flooring and specialty floors from all industry segments, and we offer a flooring-only retail environment.
Our prices are actually usually less than the big boxes at the conclusion of most projects. We don’t confuse the issue with hocus-pocus language and fine print.
Customer service is something the big boxes cannot compete against, and we use that as our primary advantage.
Another advantage is the specialty retailers’ ability to generate business from multiple venues. Our salesmen create relationships with their customers and have the ability to solicit business in a way the big boxes cannot.
Buying flooring and having strangers come to your home to measure and install is a daunting, intimidating process. We eliminate that piece from the process while consistently delivering our products at lower costs than the big boxes.
All that being said, their rise to prominence forced specialty retailers to either step up and distinguish themselves by flexing on customer service while concurrently proving this could be done in a cost-competitive manner.
Q: When did the digital marketing era begin for the company, and how has the company tried to balance the need for a digital and social media presence without sacrificing what has made the company successful for 100 years?
Answer: Digital marketing has become extremely important.
We have maintained a passive presence in digital marketing for the past 12 years. Currently, we plan on allocating the lion’s share of our advertising budget for the fourth quarter, and all of 2022 on digital advertising.
Marketing statistics have shown us this is the way to go within our industry.
Q: What wisdoms of being in business 100 years do you have to share, particularly for retail entrepreneurs trying to find a niche into today’s brick-and-mortar and digital marketplace?
Answer: Keep innovating and give up a bad idea sooner than later if it’s not working.
Never overlook the big picture and get caught up in minutia and egocentric behavior when it comes to customer service. Always deliver more than promised. Never knowingly or willingly allow a customer to be dissatisfied.
Losing a few dollars of profit or even all the profit on one sale is OK if that’s what it takes to satisfy a customer.
One dissatisfied customer can do more damage than $10,000 worth of advertising can create goodwill, and remember during the process not only that, but the customer is spending their money with us, and it’s the right thing to do.
Q: What has made Winston-Salem home for so many years and how has that customer base evolved over time?
Answer: Great question. In our residential division, we deal with the descendants of customers from as long ago as 1940 simply because people are loyal if you do a great job for them.
Our commercial division deals with people who have ascended to their purchasing positions and kept us on board based on the recommendations of their predecessors.
Q: What do you envision the next 100 years looking like?
Answer: Don’t have a crystal ball. I am the fourth generation to take the helm and I have served in that capacity for over 40 years.
Will continue to do the same things I’ve been doing: innovating, giving up on bad ideas, remaining intensely aware of the company’s day-to-day financial obligations and inflows, and instilling in all levels of staff the importance of never willingly allowing a customer to be dissatisfied.
Hopefully, by doing these things, I won’t be the generation that runs the ship into the ground.
