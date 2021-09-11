Dedication to customer services, innovations keep Grubbs' flooring store covering the Triad for 100 years

Marketing statistics have shown us this is the way to go within our industry.

Q: What wisdoms of being in business 100 years do you have to share, particularly for retail entrepreneurs trying to find a niche into today’s brick-and-mortar and digital marketplace?

Answer: Keep innovating and give up a bad idea sooner than later if it’s not working.

Never overlook the big picture and get caught up in minutia and egocentric behavior when it comes to customer service. Always deliver more than promised. Never knowingly or willingly allow a customer to be dissatisfied.

Losing a few dollars of profit or even all the profit on one sale is OK if that’s what it takes to satisfy a customer.

One dissatisfied customer can do more damage than $10,000 worth of advertising can create goodwill, and remember during the process not only that, but the customer is spending their money with us, and it’s the right thing to do.

Q: What has made Winston-Salem home for so many years and how has that customer base evolved over time?