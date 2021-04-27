Defense sector sales boost Raytheon's first-quarter profit jump

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been up to 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

Collins' first-quarter sales were down 32% to $4.37 billion, while Pratt & Whitney dropped 25% to $4.03 billion.

Raytheon said Collins' original equipment sales for commercial aircraft fell 45% year over year, while Pratt & Whitney was down 40%. In terms of sales of repair and replacement commercial equipment, Collins was off 43% and Pratt & Whitney by 35%.

"The expected decrease in commercial sales was driven primarily by the current environment, which resulted in lower flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial original equipment manufacturer deliveries," the company said.

Meanwhile, Intelligence and Space had $3.76 billion in sales and Missiles and Defense had $3.79 billion in sales. Because those business units are new to the combined Raytheon, there was no year-over-year comparison.