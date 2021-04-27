Defense sector sales boost Raytheon's first-quarter profit jump

Raytheon Technologies Corp. reported Tuesday another surge in first-quarter revenue and net income even though two of its four key divisions remained in a COVID-19 pandemic sales slump.
The company had $753 million in net income, compared with a loss of $83 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 51 cents a share.
Adjusted earnings were 90 cents when factoring in $43 million in restructuring charges related to the April 2020 megadeal involving United Technologies Corp. buying Raytheon Co. and $516 million in what the company called acquisition accounting adjustments.
The average earnings forecast was 88 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Getting to the bottom-line quarterly profit for Raytheon requires piecing together several core and non-core financial factors.
Revenue jumped 34.2% to $15.25 billion.
The first quarter represents the final apples-to-oranges comparison following the UTC megadeal acquisition of Raytheon.
UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.
When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been up to 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.
Collins' first-quarter sales were down 32% to $4.37 billion, while Pratt & Whitney dropped 25% to $4.03 billion.
Raytheon said Collins' original equipment sales for commercial aircraft fell 45% year over year, while Pratt & Whitney was down 40%. In terms of sales of repair and replacement commercial equipment, Collins was off 43% and Pratt & Whitney by 35%.
"The expected decrease in commercial sales was driven primarily by the current environment, which resulted in lower flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial original equipment manufacturer deliveries," the company said.
Meanwhile, Intelligence and Space had $3.76 billion in sales and Missiles and Defense had $3.79 billion in sales. Because those business units are new to the combined Raytheon, there was no year-over-year comparison.
The revenue boost for the quarter was somewhat offset by a 42.3% increase in total costs and expenses to $14.35 billion.
Raytheon had a $521 million loss related to Carrier and Otis as discontinued operations, representing a 61-cent earnings loss. That total was factored into the acquisition accounting adjustments.
Raytheon's bottom line also received a benefit from its income tax expense being $345 million, compared with $639 million a year ago.
The company provided updated financial guidance for fiscal 2021.
It projects having second-quarter sales of between $15.5 billion and $16 billion, as well as full-year sales between $63.9 billion and $65.4 billion. Raytheon raised the lower end of the full-year sales forecast by $500 million.
It forecasts first-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 90 and 95 cents, and full-year earnings between $3.50 and $3.70. The lower end of the full-year guidance was raised by 10 cents.
Raytheon plans to spend at least $2 billion — up $500 million from its initial guidance — on share repurchases during fiscal 2021. The company spent $375 million on share repurchases in the first quarter.
"We are confident in our outlook for the remainder of 2021," Greg Hayes, Raytheon's chief executive, said in a statement.
"With our strong defense backlog and continued recovery in commercial air travel, we are well positioned to deliver profitable growth and return."
