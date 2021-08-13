DeJoy affiliate buys Greensboro restaurant site

A company affiliated with U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has paid $815,000 to buy a former free-standing restaurant site at 2101 N. Church St. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.82-acre property contains a 7,236-square-foot building.

The buyer is LDJ Development II LLC with a listed address of 628 Green Valley Road, Suite 203 and DeJoy as its managing member. The seller is T&C Properties of Greensboro LLC.

In June, a DeJoy affiliate paid $8 million to buy a 147,801-square-foot warehouse in Colfax. The buyer of the 13.1-acre property at 5280 National Center Drive is 5280 National Center Drive LLC. That company was formed May 21 with DeJoy listed as the organizer.

A real-estate investment firm formed by DeJoy, 647 Hargrave Road LLC, paid $4.49 million in November to purchase a Jeld-Wen manufacturing facility in Lexington. The property at 647 Hargrave Road contained a 216,000-square-foot industrial building on the 9.9-acre site.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.