DeJoy-affiliated company buys Colfax warehouse

A Greensboro company affiliated with U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has spent $8 million to buy a 147,801-square-foot warehouse in Colfax, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the 13.1-acre property at 5280 National Center Drive is 5280 National Center Drive LLC.

The company was formed May 21 with an address of 628 Green Valley Road, Suite 203, in Greensboro. DeJoy is listed as the organizer. The seller is Leno LLC, an affiliate of Triad Polymers of Greensboro.

In November, a real-estate investment group formed by DeJoy, paid $4.49 million to purchase a Jeld-Wen manufacturing facility in Lexington. The property at 647 Hargrave Road contained a 216,000-square-foot industrial building on a 9.9-acre site.

The buyer is 647 Hargrave Road LLC. It also is listed with an address of 628 Green Valley Road, Suite 203, in Greensboro.

