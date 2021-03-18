Democrat-sponsored N.C. bills would boost unemployment insurance benefits

The average paid weekly benefit for North Carolinians was $216 during the third quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The average unemployed North Carolinian drew 9.6 weeks of regular state benefits — fifth lowest in the country —and received an average $2,046 in payments for that period — third lowest.

By comparison, 44 states have a maximum of 26 UI benefit weeks.

A new element to the bills is recommendations for work-sharing and short-time compensation that "would enable employers to reduce hours for their workers without making them ineligible for benefits."

Rep. James Gailliard, D-Nash, and co-primary sponsor of HB331, said the bill "is also a lifeline for small businesses.”

"We champion and we say we care about small businesses... but one of the biggest ways we can support [them] is not to make it difficult for them to retain their employees when they’re going through times of hardship.”

Comparisons

According to a 2019 report from the U.S. Labor Department, North Carolina was 50th with a 9% recipiency rate. The rate is defined as the "proportion of jobless workers receiving benefits from state programs."