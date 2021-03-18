Democrat-sponsored N.C. bills would boost unemployment insurance benefits

Democratic sponsors of two N.C. unemployment-insurance benefit bills are hopeful that the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to bipartisan support for their legislation.
They, however, are not holding their breath given that Republicans have kept North Carolina's benefits among the lowest in the country since July 2013.
Senate Bill 320 and companion House Bill 331 were introduced Wednesday.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, is a co-primary sponsor of the Senate bill, while Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, is a co-sponsor of the House bill.
"The main goal is to try to do what we can to help the unemployed," Lowe said.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, and a co-primary sponsor, said that "it’s shameful that in the middle of a pandemic, Republicans have failed to fix our broken unemployment system."
“We need to fix our worst-in-the-nation unemployment insurance program and throw jobless workers a lifeline.
"Our proposal will make it easier to get unemployment insurance benefits and raise the maximum from $350 to $500 and extend the duration from 12 to 16 weeks to 26 weeks," Nickel said.
Bill sponsors cite that "North Carolina has the second-most money in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, yet is dead last when it comes to helping unemployed workers."
The average paid weekly benefit for North Carolinians was $216 during the third quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
The average unemployed North Carolinian drew 9.6 weeks of regular state benefits — fifth lowest in the country —and received an average $2,046 in payments for that period — third lowest.
By comparison, 44 states have a maximum of 26 UI benefit weeks.
A new element to the bills is recommendations for work-sharing and short-time compensation that "would enable employers to reduce hours for their workers without making them ineligible for benefits."
Rep. James Gailliard, D-Nash, and co-primary sponsor of HB331, said the bill "is also a lifeline for small businesses.”
"We champion and we say we care about small businesses... but one of the biggest ways we can support [them] is not to make it difficult for them to retain their employees when they’re going through times of hardship.”
Comparisons
According to a 2019 report from the U.S. Labor Department, North Carolina was 50th with a 9% recipiency rate. The rate is defined as the "proportion of jobless workers receiving benefits from state programs."
By comparison, New Jersey topped the recipiency list at 58.6% and Massachusetts at 53.8%. The rates for states bordering North Carolina are South Carolina at 22% and No. 31, Virginia at 16.6% and No. 40, Georgia at 14.6% and No. 42 and Tennessee at 13.6 and No. 43.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund when the burnt of the pandemic began to experienced in mid-March.
The fund was at $2.98 billion in the third quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Labor report, second in the U.S. behind Oregon at $4.14 billion.
As of Tuesday, regular state UI payments during the pandemic had been $1.87 billion, with only about $160 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
That represents about 17.6% of the $10.6 billion in state and federal UI payments over the past 12 months.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the UI Trust fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
Cooper said Feb. 5 in unveiling his 2021-22 state budget proposal that he supports offering North Carolinians 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits and raising the weekly maximum benefit from $350 to $500.
“Even before the pandemic, North Carolina had some of the shortest and stingiest unemployment benefits in the country,” Cooper said Feb. 5.
Maximum weeks
The maximum number of weeks for new applicants in North Carolinas has been 16 since Jan. 1.
A Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate. It runs from 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.
Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks.
The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.
The scale is adjusted just twice a year, in January and July. The number of weeks is dependent on the average unemployment rate from July through September for the January adjustment and for January through March for the July adjustment.
With the state January rate at a pandemic low of 5.9%, it's likely the maximum number of weeks will fall back to 13 or 14 for new applicants beginning July 1.
